Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14ikb (81c800kgin) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800KGIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800KGIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800KGIN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Key Specs
₹43,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800KGIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800KGIN Laptop in India is Rs. 43,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800KGIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 38,700.  It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14ikb 81c800kgin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • Yes
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • Full HD IPS LED Touch Screen Display
General Information
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Gold
  • Lenovo
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 520-14IKB (81C800KGIN)
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Internal Microphone
  • No
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
    Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14ikb 81c800kgin Laptop