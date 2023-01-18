 Lg G4 Stylus 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG G4 Stylus 4G

    LG G4 Stylus 4G is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G4 Stylus 4G from HT Tech. Buy LG G4 Stylus 4G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Lg G4 Stylus 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 432 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 432 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 9.6 mm
    • Silver, White
    • 79.2 mm
    • 154.3 mm
    • 163 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 258 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 73.12 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • G4 Stylus 4G
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 15, 2015 (Official)
    • LG
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Lg G4 Stylus 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg G4 Stylus 4G in India?

    Lg G4 Stylus 4G price in India at 7,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G4 Stylus 4G?

    How many colors are available in Lg G4 Stylus 4G?

    How long does the Lg G4 Stylus 4G last?

    What is the Lg G4 Stylus 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg G4 Stylus 4G Waterproof?

    Lg G4 Stylus 4g