 Lg W10 Alpha Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG W10 Alpha

    LG W10 Alpha is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,173 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 3450 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG W10 Alpha from HT Tech. Buy LG W10 Alpha now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lg W10 Alpha Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 3450 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 12 Hours(4G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • 170 grams
    • 147.3 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Black
    • 71 mm
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 19:9
    • 295 ppi
    • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    • 86.83 %
    • 77.43 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • LG
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • W10 Alpha
    • February 19, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    • 3 GB
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • 64 bit
    • Unisoc SC9863
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lg W10 Alpha FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg W10 Alpha in India?

    Lg W10 Alpha price in India at 7,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg W10 Alpha?

    How many colors are available in Lg W10 Alpha?

    What is the Lg W10 Alpha Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg W10 Alpha Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg W10 Alpha