 Lg L Bello Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG L Bello

    LG L Bello

    LG L Bello is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2540 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG L Bello from HT Tech. Buy LG L Bello now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    8 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    1 MP
    2540 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Lg L Bello Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1 MP
    • 2540 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.5 Minute(2G)
    • Up to 600 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • 2540 mAh
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.5 Minute(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 600 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.4
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 138.2 mm
    • 70.6 mm
    • 137 grams
    • 10.7 mm
    Display
    • 70.47 %
    • 196 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • L Bello
    • LG UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 29, 2014 (Official)
    • LG
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg L Bello FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg L Bello in India?

    Lg L Bello price in India at 7,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2540 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg L Bello?

    How many colors are available in Lg L Bello?

    How long does the Lg L Bello last?

    What is the Lg L Bello Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg L Bello Waterproof?

    Lg L Bello