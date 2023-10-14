 Lg S310 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Lg Mobile LG S310

LG S310

LG S310 is a phone, available price is Rs 5,500 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 900 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG S310 from HT Tech. Buy LG S310 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LGS310_Display_2.2inches(5.59cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P8518/heroimage/lg-s310-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGS310_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P8518/heroimage/lg-s310-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGS310_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P8518/heroimage/lg-s310-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGS310_3
1/4 LGS310_Display_2.2inches(5.59cm)
2/4 LGS310_1"
3/4 LGS310_2"
View all Images 4/4 LGS310_3"
Key Specs
₹5,500
14.5 MB
2.2 inches (5.59 cm)
3.2 MP
900 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

LG S310 Price in India

The starting price for the LG S310 in India is Rs. 5,500.  This is the LG S310 base model with 14.5 MB of internal ...Read More

The starting price for the LG S310 in India is Rs. 5,500.  This is the LG S310 base model with 14.5 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Black.

LG S310

(14.5 MB Storage) - Silver, Black
amazon
Out of Stock

Lg S310 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2.2 inches (5.59 cm)
  • 900 mAh
  • 3.2 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 800(2G)
  • Up to 13.5(2G)
  • 900 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • 3.2 MP Primary Camera
  • 176x144 @ 15
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Smile detection
Design
  • 48.4 mm
  • 114 mm
  • 10.50 mm
  • Silver, Black
  • 86 grams
Display
  • 27.61 %
  • 128 ppi
  • 2.2 inches (5.59 cm)
  • LCD
General
  • November 27, 2010
  • LG
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, MP3 Player with Equalizers
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes
  • GPRS: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Anti-theft Mobile Tracker, World Clock, Unit converter, Calculator, Flight Mode, Alarm
  • Yes
  • Yes, MIDP 2.1
  • Yes, SMS Storage 500, Group Messaging (Up to 20 Nos), SMS to All (Up to 20nos)
  • Yes
  • Yes, 1000 Entries (14 Fields)
  • Yes, SMS Storage 500, Group Messaging (Up to 20 Nos), SMS to All (Up to 20nos)
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
  • 14.5 MB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Lg
Icon
LG G8X ThinQ
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Black
Add to compare
₹ 32,999
Check Details
LG W30
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, Aurora Green
Add to compare
₹ 9,999
Check Details
LG K10 2017
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Titanium
Add to compare
₹ 5,499
Check Details
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615
(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black
Add to compare
₹ 4,000
Check Details
View All Lg Mobiles Icon
LG S310 Competitors
Icon
Nokia 301
(64 MB RAM,256 MB Storage) - Black, Pink, White, Yellow
Add to compare
₹ 6,169
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
Add to compare
₹ 6,598
Check Details
XOLO Prime
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Red
Add to compare
₹ 6,268
Check Details
I smart I1 Thunder
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Sea Blue
Add to compare
₹ 5,800
Check Details
Panasonic Eluga I6
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Add to compare
₹ 5,489
Check Details
Byond Tech B54
(256 MB RAM,512 MB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 5,499
Check Details
Karbonn A40 Plus
(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White, Gold
Add to compare
₹ 5,000
Check Details
Add to compare
₹ 5,595
Check Details
Beetel GT415
Black
Add to compare
₹ 5,099
Check Details
IBall Thin
White, Black
Add to compare
₹ 5,499
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

LG S310 News

Icon
iPhone 11 Pro Max sale
Grab amazing offers on iPhone 11 Pro Max; Check Flipkart price now
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Impressive markdown! Forget 74999 cost! Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just 5749 THIS way
13 Oct 2023
Apple iPhone 14
iPhone 14 price cut alert! Not 79900, nab iPhone under 40000 with this incredible deal
13 Oct 2023
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Astonishing deal! Google Pixel 7 pro price falls to LOWEST at 30250
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23
Incredible deal! Not 95999, reduce Samsung Galaxy S23 price to 20119 THIS way
13 Oct 2023
Apple
Great deal! Grab 49900 priced iPhone SE 3 at just 17201 this way
13 Oct 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lg S310