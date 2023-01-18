 Maze Alpha X Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Maze Alpha X

    Maze Alpha X is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Maze Alpha X from HT Tech. Buy Maze Alpha X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Maze Alpha X Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 3900 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3900 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    Design
    • 156.4 mm
    • 209.9 grams
    • 74.6 mm
    • Black
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 79.63 %
    • 402 ppi
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • Maze
    • March 26, 2018 (Official)
    • Alpha X
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Maze Alpha X