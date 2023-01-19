 Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax A65 Smarty 4 3

    Micromax A65 Smarty 4 3 is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A5 Processor, 1350 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax A65 Smarty 4 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax A65 Smarty 4 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    512 MB
    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A5
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1350 mAh
    Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    Micromax A65 Smarty 4 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1350 mAh
    Battery
    • 1350 mAh
    • Up to 205 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 205 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 352x288 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    Design
    • 130 mm
    • White
    • 69.7 mm
    • 10.95 mm
    • 148 grams
    Display
    • 58.08 %
    • 217 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    • A65 Smarty 4.3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • January 17, 2013 (Official)
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v2.1
    • USB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A5
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    • SC6820
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Hook up, M!zone+, Mlive, Cricket Fever
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 in India?

    Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 price in India at 3,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: SC6820; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3?

    How many colors are available in Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3?

    How long does the Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 last?

    What is the Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 Waterproof?

    Micromax A65 Smarty 4 3