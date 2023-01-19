Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 in India?
Micromax A65 Smarty 4.3 price in India at 3,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: SC6820; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1350 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.