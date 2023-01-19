 Micromax Bolt A61 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt A61

    Micromax Bolt A61 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,149 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, 1 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A61 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A61 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,149
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    1 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bolt A61 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 1500 mAh
    Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 67 mm
    • Grey
    • 10 mm
    • 135 mm
    Display
    • 50.35 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • Bolt A61
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • December 3, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • 1 GHz
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Spreadtrum SC7710
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Hike Messenger, Spuul, Opera Mini, Kingsoft Office
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt A61 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt A61 in India?

    Micromax Bolt A61 price in India at 2,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7710; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A61?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt A61?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt A61 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt A61 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A61 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt A61