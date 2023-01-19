 Micromax Bolt D321 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt D321

    Micromax Bolt D321 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,099 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt D321 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt D321 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹6,099
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock

    Micromax Bolt D321 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Blue, White
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Micromax
    • Bolt D321
    • February 28, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 1.12 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt D321 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt D321 in India?

    Micromax Bolt D321 price in India at 3,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt D321?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt D321?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt D321 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt D321 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt D321 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt D321