 Micromax Spark Vdeo Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Spark Vdeo

    Micromax Spark Vdeo

    Micromax Spark Vdeo is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Spark Vdeo from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Spark Vdeo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30491/heroimage/114618-v1-micromax-spark-vdeo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30491/images/Design/114618-v1-micromax-spark-vdeo-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30491/images/Design/114618-v1-micromax-spark-vdeo-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30491/images/Design/114618-v1-micromax-spark-vdeo-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Spark Vdeo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • 67.5 mm
    • 133.8 mm
    • 10 mm
    • Gold
    • 140 grams
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 61.67 %
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • March 24, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Spark Vdeo
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Spark Vdeo FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Spark Vdeo in India?

    Micromax Spark Vdeo price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Spark Vdeo?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Spark Vdeo?

    How long does the Micromax Spark Vdeo last?

    What is the Micromax Spark Vdeo Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Spark Vdeo Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Spark Vdeo