 Micromax X409 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X409

    Micromax X409 is a phone, available price is Rs 899 in India with 0.1 MP Rear Camera, 312 MHz Processor, 800 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X409 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X409 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹899
    32 MB
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    312 MHz
    0.1 MP
    800 mAh
    ₹ 999 M.R.P. ₹1,299
    Micromax X409 Price in India

    Micromax X409 price in India starts at Rs.899. The lowest price of Micromax X409 is Rs.999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax X409 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 800 mAh
    • 0.1 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 800 mAh
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 100 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 100 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.1 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • 320x240 @ 15 fps
    Design
    • 14.5 mm
    • 112 mm
    • Black
    • 45.5 mm
    Display
    • 262k
    • 116 ppi
    • 19.35 %
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    General
    • November 9, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • X409
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, AVI, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    • 312 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.1 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • 50
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • 50
    • Yes, Limited, 300 entries
    Storage
    • 32 MB
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax X409 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X409 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X409 has a 800 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X409 Waterproof?

    Micromax X409