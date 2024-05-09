 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed

Leaks reveal the European price, memory options, and colour variants of the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, suggesting improvements to its features and design.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 12:46 IST
Icon
5 top flagship smartphones launching very soon in India with powerful cameras
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed
1/4 iPhone 16 series: Apple will be launching its new generation of iPhone this September with some exciting new features and upgrades. The company is also speculated to be working on AI features with the upcoming iOS 18 update. The series will include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.  (AP)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed
2/4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 series: This year, Samsung may announce two new Fold smartphones as there are rumours for an “Ultra” variant. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of design, it may receive flat edges like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This smartphone is expected to debut in July 2024.  (HT Tech)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed
3/4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: The new Samsung Flip is expected to feature a bigger cover display of 3.9 inches, whereas the main display may remain the same at 6.7-inch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the  Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which may be paired with the 12GB RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. (HT Tech)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed
4/4 Google Pixel Fold 2: The generation of Google Pixel Fold is expected to receive major design improvements and changes. According to Rumours, this year Google may include a rectangular camera island instead of the visor-like camera module. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be powered with the company’s own Tensor G4 chipset. (Google / Twitter)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed
icon View all Images
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks reveal European price, colours, and memory options, hinting at upgrades. (Representative image) (Motorola)

Motorola's highly anticipated, the MotorolaRazr 50 Ultra, has had its European pricing, memory configurations, and colour options disclosed, adding to the existing pool of information about the device. Recent leaks of live images on a certification platform provided insights into its potential design, while its appearances on BIS and EEC listings hinted at broader launch strategies, further fueling anticipation for its arrival.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Price and Variants leaks

Beginning with the newly unveiled details, an Italian retailer shared screenshots indicating a price tag of 1,200 euros for the 12+512GB variant. This pricing mirrors last year's Razr 40 Ultra, albeit for an 8+256GB model, suggesting that the Razr 50 Ultra might offer a more enticing proposition in terms of value, based on its rumoured cost, according to 91Mobiles report.

Also read:iPhone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - All you need to know

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Color Options

In addition to the revealed pricing, reports suggest the Razr 50 Ultra may be available in various memory configurations and could debut in three colour options: Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, blue, and green.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Design and Features leaks

Regarding its design and other features, leaked live images showcase a resemblance to its predecessor, with dual rear cameras arranged horizontally in the top left corner and the distinctive Razr branding adorning the back. The front side is expected to feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera, possibly accompanied by slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor. Speculation also surrounds the size of the cover display, with expectations of improvements in software features to enhance multitasking capabilities.

Further details emerge from listings, indicating the presence of model numbers XT-24510-3 and XT-2451, along with an internal codename of "Gory," hinting at the device's internal configurations and development processes.

Also read: OnePlus 12R: OnePlus' Most Powerful ‘R' Model with Aqua Touch

As anticipation continues to mount, consumers eagerly await the official unveiling of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, poised to deliver enhanced features and an array of options to meet diverse user preferences.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 12:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more apple iphone 17 slim may replace ‘plus’ model in 2025, suggests leak - all the details samsung galaxy z fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? oneplus nord ce4 lite appeared on bis certification site: expected launch date, specs and more amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more ipad 10th generation long-term review: mega upgrade but commands a steep price samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 9: Tips to dominate last zone battles and win matches
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming
OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming
Garmin
Top smartwatches under 25000: Check Fitbit Versa 4, Garmin Venu Sq, Fossil Gen 6, more
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1
10 best laptops under 1 lakh: ASUS, Dell to Apple, here is a Christmas gift guide for you
Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets