Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leaks hint at upgraded specs- Pricing and colours revealed

Motorola's highly anticipated, the MotorolaRazr 50 Ultra, has had its European pricing, memory configurations, and colour options disclosed, adding to the existing pool of information about the device. Recent leaks of live images on a certification platform provided insights into its potential design, while its appearances on BIS and EEC listings hinted at broader launch strategies, further fueling anticipation for its arrival.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Price and Variants leaks

Beginning with the newly unveiled details, an Italian retailer shared screenshots indicating a price tag of 1,200 euros for the 12+512GB variant. This pricing mirrors last year's Razr 40 Ultra, albeit for an 8+256GB model, suggesting that the Razr 50 Ultra might offer a more enticing proposition in terms of value, based on its rumoured cost, according to 91Mobiles report.



Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Color Options

In addition to the revealed pricing, reports suggest the Razr 50 Ultra may be available in various memory configurations and could debut in three colour options: Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, blue, and green.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Design and Features leaks

Regarding its design and other features, leaked live images showcase a resemblance to its predecessor, with dual rear cameras arranged horizontally in the top left corner and the distinctive Razr branding adorning the back. The front side is expected to feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera, possibly accompanied by slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor. Speculation also surrounds the size of the cover display, with expectations of improvements in software features to enhance multitasking capabilities.

Further details emerge from listings, indicating the presence of model numbers XT-24510-3 and XT-2451, along with an internal codename of "Gory," hinting at the device's internal configurations and development processes.

As anticipation continues to mount, consumers eagerly await the official unveiling of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, poised to deliver enhanced features and an array of options to meet diverse user preferences.