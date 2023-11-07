 Microsoft Surface Go (mcz 00015) Laptop (pentium Dual Core/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Go MCZ 00015 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with Intel Pentium Dual Core 4415Y Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Go MCZ 00015 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Go MCZ 00015 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 07 November 2023
MicrosoftSurfaceGo(MCZ-00015)Laptop(PentiumDualCore/8GB/128GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
1/1 MicrosoftSurfaceGo(MCZ-00015)Laptop(PentiumDualCore/8GB/128GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
Key Specs
₹49,999
10 Inches (25.4 cm)
Intel Pentium Dual Core 4415Y
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1800 x 1200 Pixels
0.52 Kg weight (Light-weight)
9 Hrs
Microsoft Surface Go MCZ 00015 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Go MCZ 00015 Laptop in India is Rs. 49,999.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

(128 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR3,10 Inches (25.4 cm) Display Size)
Microsoft Surface Go Mcz 00015 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 2 Cell
  • 9 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1800 x 1200 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 10 Inches (25.4 cm)
  • HD LED Backlit Pixel Sense Touch Screen Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • LED
  • 216 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Surface Go (MCZ-00015)
  • Silver
  • Microsoft
  • 8.3 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 0.52 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 1
  • DDR3
  • 1x8 Byte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 5.0 MP
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 8.0 MP
  • Dolby Audio Premium
  • Digital Microphone
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Surface Go Book, Surface Pen, Power Adapter, Quick Start Guide, Safety and Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel HD 615
  • Intel Pentium Dual Core 4415Y
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Detachable Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: What to expect in the next iteration

07 Nov 2023
    Microsoft Surface Go Mcz 00015 Laptop