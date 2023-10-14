 Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 (lql 00023) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 91,999 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹91,999
13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2256 x 1504 Pixels
1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
14 Hrs
Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop in India is Rs. 91,999.  It comes in the following colors: ...Read More

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 LQL 00023 Laptop in India is Rs. 91,999.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 (LQL-00023) Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(128 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR3,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Microsoft Surface Book 2 1769 Lql 00023 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 14 Hrs
Display Details
  • 2256 x 1504 Pixels
  • 201 ppi
  • Yes
  • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
  • LED
  • Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense Display with 10 Point Multi-touch Screen
General Information
  • Surface Book 2 1769 (LQL-00023)
  • 14.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Microsoft
  • 1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 308.1 x 223.3 x 14.5 mm
  • 64-bit
  • Space Grey
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1600 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Dolby Audio Premium
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Omnisonic Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4.1
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • Surface Book 2, Surface Pen, Power Adapter, Quick Start Guide, Safety and Warranty Documents
  • No
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
