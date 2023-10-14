Microsoft Surface 3 1867 (vgy 00021) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 3 1867 VGY 00021 Laptop in India is Rs. 94,490. At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface 3 1867 VGY 00021 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 89,900. It comes in the following colors: Platinum. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 3 1867 VGY 00021 Laptop in India is Rs. 94,490. At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface 3 1867 VGY 00021 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 89,900. It comes in the following colors: Platinum.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.