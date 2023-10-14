 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (lgp 00001) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 119,300 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 13.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹119,300
12.3 Inches (31.24 cm)
Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Professional
2736 x 1824 Pixels
0.78 Kg weight (Light-weight)
13.5 Hrs
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop in India is Rs. 119,300. It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 LGP 00001 Laptop in India is Rs. 119,300.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Lgp 00001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 13.5 Hrs
Display Details
  • 267 ppi
  • Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense with Multi-Touch Display
  • Yes
  • 12.3 Inches (31.24 cm)
  • LED
  • 2736 x 1824 Pixels
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 8 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Space Grey
  • 292 x 20.1 x 8 mm
  • Surface Pro 6 (LGP-00001)
  • Microsoft
  • 0.78 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Professional
Memory
  • 2133 Mhz
  • LPDDR3
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 5.0 MP
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 1080p FHD
  • 8.0 MP
  • 1080p FHD
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • 4.1
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
Others
  • No
  • 1 Year
  • Surface Pro Book, Surface Pen, Power Adapter, Quick Start Guide, Safety and Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
Peripherals
  • Detachable Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 128 GB
    Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Lgp 00001 Laptop