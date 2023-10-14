Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 11)
(128 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Laptop in India is Rs. 88,900. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Laptop in India is Rs. 88,900. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.