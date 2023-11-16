 Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo (qzi 00023) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop

Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,499 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹101,499
13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.27 Kg weight (Light-weight)
18 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop in India is Rs. 101,499.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo (QZI-00023) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR5,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo Qzi 00023 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 18 Hrs
  • 65 W
  • 6 Cell
Display Details
  • FHD Display
  • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
  • Yes
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 163 ppi
General Information
  • Microsoft
  • 308 x 223 x 15 mm
  • 1.27 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Surface 5 (QZI-00023)
  • Platinum Silver
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • LPDDR5
  • 8 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Integrated
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo QZI 00023 Laptop News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: What to expect in the next iteration
07 Nov 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Microsoft Surface 5 Intel Evo Qzi 00023 Laptop