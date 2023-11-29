 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo (qez 00031) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 111,900 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 15.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹111,900
13 Inches (33.02 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1600 x 1200 Pixels
1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
15.5 Hrs
₹97,990 17% OFF
Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop in India is Rs. 111,900.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface ...Read More

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop in India is Rs. 111,900.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QEZ 00031 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 97,990.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo Qez 00031 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 15.5 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Cell
Display Details
  • 120 Hz
  • 154 ppi
  • 13 Inches (33.02 cm)
  • Yes
  • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
  • PixelSense Flow Display
General Information
  • 1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Graphite
  • Microsoft
  • 09 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 209 x 287 x 09 mm
  • Surface Pro 9 (QEZ-00031)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 10 MP
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Integrated
Peripherals
  • Detachable Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo Qez 00031 Laptop