Microsoft Surface Pro X Ultrabook (microsoft Sq1/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro X Ultrabook in India is Rs. 83,490. At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface Pro X Ultrabook can be purchased for Rs. 88,900. It comes in the following colors: Matte Black.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Ultrabook (microsoft Sq1/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Verdict

Would you buy a Windows 11 tablet? Your answer may contain the word “no” in some form or the other. A desktop OS like Windows has always required a powerful processor and that means putting such a combo on a tablet results in poor battery life, or compromising with the performance. Do you recall the countless Windows 8 tablets from PC makers? Enter the Microsoft Surface Pro X – a sub- ₹1 lakh tablet that runs on Windows and promises to offer an always-on tablet for professionals!A tablet for professionals – this is a game that Apple has been dominating with its iPad Pro. Microsoft, however, puts up its desktop-grade Windows 11 instead of a crippled operating system. It then pairs it with its SQ1 chip, which is based on the same underlying technology as your smartphone chip. It then gets all the professional accessories a pro could need to get going.With a starting price of Rs. 97,290, the Surface Pro X makes tall promises. Does it succeed?Surface Pro X DesignAs part of the base package, you only get the Surface Pro X tablet in the box, along with the proprietary charger. On Amazon India, you can spend up to Rs. 1,09,900 to get the keyboard cover along with the tablet. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is an optional extra that you can buy.