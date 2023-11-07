 Microsoft Surface 4 (5pb 00049) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop

Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 71,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 4680U Processor , 19 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 07 November 2023
MicrosoftSurface4(5PB-00049)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_19Hrs
1/1 MicrosoftSurface4(5PB-00049)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_19Hrs
Key Specs
₹71,990
13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 4680U
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2256 x 1504 Pixels
1.26 Kg weight (Light-weight)
19 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop in India is Rs. 71,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

Microsoft Surface 4 5pb 00049 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 19 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • PixelSense Display to get the ultimate visuals
  • No
  • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • 201 ppi
  • 2256 x 1504 Pixels
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Platinum Silver
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Microsoft
  • 1.26 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Surface 4 (5PB-00049)
  • 307 x 224 x 15 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphones
  • 720
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 4680U
  • AMD Radeon
  • 2.2 Ghz
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Microsoft Laptops

Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
