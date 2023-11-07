Microsoft Surface 4 (5pb 00049) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface 4 (5PB-00049) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11)
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface 4 5PB 00049 Laptop in India is Rs. 71,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.
