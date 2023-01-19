5 Best phones under 10000 in January 2023: Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 10A, more

Looking for budget smartphones? These are the 5 best phones under Rs. 10000 that you should be considering. The list includes Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 10A, Tecno Spark 9 among others.

Buying a budget smartphone can be tricky business. This particular segment caters to people who do not really need high-end specifications but durability, a long-lasting battery and a decent camera. But it is important to make the right choice and to not blindly. So, if you're confused about which brand will cater to all your needs, you need to check out these 5 best phones under 10000. The list includes Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 10A, Tecno Spark 9, Realme Narzo 50i and Redmi A1. Let's take a close look.

Samsung Galaxy M04

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is an all-purpose smartphone that features a 6.5-inch display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery along with a 15W charging support. The device supports a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) along with a 5MP front camera. The 4GB/64GB variant can be purchased on Amazon for Rs. 8499.

Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is a camera focused smartphone and it comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Additionally, it features a 6.5-inch display and it is equipped with Helio G25 chipset. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. The 4GB/64GB variant can be purchased for Rs. Rs. 8299.

Tecno Spark 9

Tecno is one of the brands that specializes in this segment. The Tecno Spark 9 features a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, a 13MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone is accompanied by a 5000 mAh battery. The 4GB/64GB variant of the phone can be bought on Amazon for Rs. 7799.

Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i features a 6.5-inch display and sports an 8MP rear camera and a MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone comes with a large 5000 mAh battery. The 2GB/32GB variant of the smartphone can be bought for just Rs. 6499.

Redmi A1

The cheapest Xiaomi smartphone had to be a part of this list. The Redmi A1 features a 6.5-inch display and is equipped with Mediatek Helio A22 chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup of 8MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

The 2GB/32GB variant is priced at just Rs. 5699.