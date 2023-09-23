Icon

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Review: A power-packed mid-range smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G shines with its exceptional camera and extended battery life. But does it maintain this level of excellence in other areas? Read on to find out in our review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 18:56 IST
Icon
Latest phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy M34, Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy M34
1/6 Motorola Razr 40 Series: Motorola has launched its foldable smartphones - Razr 40 priced at Rs. 59999 and Razr 40 Ultra at Rs. 89999. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a large cover display of 3.6 inches and a main 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
2/6 On the other hand, the Razr 40 features a 1.5-inch cover display and it is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4200mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
3/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Starting at Rs. 34999, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP OIS camera.   (iQOO)
Samsung Galaxy M34
4/6 Realme Narzo 60 5G series: The series unveiled two new smartphones -- Narzo 60 5G priced at Rs. 17999 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G at Rs. 19999. The Narzo 60 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G, while the Narzo 50 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.  (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy M34
5/6 Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 16999 and is powered by Exynos 1280 chipset, a massive 6000mAh battery, and features a triple camera setup of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.  (Ijaj Khan / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 If you are not content with these, then there are some more smartphone launches on the way. Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 10 Pro Plus on July 10, while the much anticipated Nothing Phone 2 will hit the shelves on July 11.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M34
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999. (Ijaj/ HT Tech )

Samsung has recently introduced the mid-range Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India, with the base model's price starting at Rs. 16,999. The higher-end variant, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is available for Rs. 18,999. The newly launched Galaxy M34 5G serves as the successor to last year's Galaxy M34. So, what does it offer? Well, Samsung has rolled out quite a few improvements and we tell you how well it performed when we put it through its paces.

This smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera with OIS, and supports up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. It also provides 5G connectivity and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Let's dive deeper into the review to explore how well all these specs actually translated into performance while using it.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a familiar and elegant design featuring a polycarbonate back with a glass-like finish. On the rear, you will find a vertically aligned triple camera setup nestled neatly in the top-left corner, accompanied by a LED flash. The glossy back panel adds to the overall premium look of the device. However, the inclusion of a hefty 6,000mAh battery does make the phone feel slightly weighty in the hand although those who prefer long-life batteries may not mind that fact.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moving to the bottom of the device, you will discover the USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mono speaker that supports Dolby Atmos. On the right-hand side, the smartphone houses the volume buttons, which also serve as the power button. Additionally, the power button incorporates a fingerprint reader that offers swift and reliable phone unlocking. Meanwhile, the left-hand side houses a hybrid nano SIM card tray.

The display of the M34 5G is marked by noticeable thick bezels, a teardrop notch, and a slightly broader chin. This aspect suggests that Samsung may need to step up its design game to compete with the latest trends in the smartphone industry.

Despite its slim design, measuring just 8.8mm in thickness and weighing approximately 208 grams, the phone's plastic build with curved edges imparts a sturdy and reliable feel for everyday use. However, it's worth noting that the glossy finish on the plastic rear panel tends to attract fingerprints and smudges easily. Therefore, potential buyers might want to consider adding a case for added protection against, not just daily wear and tear, but also smudges that impact the smartphone's look and feel.

Icon
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Review: The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a familiar and elegant design featuring a polycarbonate back with a glass-like finish. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Review: The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a familiar and elegant design featuring a polycarbonate back with a glass-like finish. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Display

The M34 boasts a captivating 6.5-inch AMOLED display that steals the limelight with its seamless visuals and vivid colours. It delivers a Full HD+ resolution and supports a commendable 120Hz refresh rate, although it regrettably lacks HDR playback support. Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display, ensuring resilience for everyday usage. While the somewhat outdated U-shaped notch may not win any design awards, it has minimal impact on the overall viewing experience.

Furthermore, Samsung's Vision Booster technology enhances brightness and saturation levels, providing an improved viewing experience even in bright sunlight. Samsung advertises a peak brightness of 1000 nits, though our testing revealed a still impressive 832 nits, making it more than suitable for various lighting conditions.

Icon
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: The M34 boasts a captivating 6.5-inch AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: The M34 boasts a captivating 6.5-inch AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Camera

The Galaxy M34 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 50MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Accompanying it are an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a generous 120-degree field of view (FOV) and a 2MP macro sensor. Both the rear and front 13MP selfie cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

In terms of photography prowess, the primary camera excels at capturing intricate details, textures, and delivers accurate colours when under daylight conditions. It demonstrates a commendable dynamic range, albeit with occasional instances of over-exposure during image processing. The portrait mode impressively renders a natural-looking blur effect in well-illuminated scenarios but grapples with capturing fine details when lighting conditions are less than ideal.

The 8MP ultra-wide camera offers decent colour reproduction but falls short when it comes to capturing finer nuances in the scene. Meanwhile, the 2MP macro camera excels at close-up shots but, owing to its lower resolution, struggles to deliver intricate details. As for the 13MP selfie camera, it delivers acceptable self-portraits with an array of filters and effects to add creativity to your selfies.

Surprisingly, this budget-friendly Samsung device also incorporates a Nightography feature, typically reserved for higher-end models. All things considered, considering the smartphone's price point, the camera delivers quite decent results.

Icon
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
The Galaxy M34 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 50MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Galaxy M34 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 50MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Performance and Software

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC and can have up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5. During our usage, we found that the device performed well in everyday tasks, with smooth scrolling and app switching. We also extensively played BGMI and Asphalt 9 on the device, ranging from medium to high settings, for over an hour at a time. We didn't encounter any lag or frame drops, although the device did get warm on a few occasions. Nevertheless, considering its overall performance, this device delivers a decent user experience.

However, it's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with tons of pre-installed apps and bloatware straight from the company. Something that will not sit well with some folks.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a generous 6,000mAh battery, ensuring impressive longevity. Even during intensive gaming sessions lasting up to two hours, the device managed to survive for over 14 hours. In typical day-to-day usage scenarios, it comfortably sailed through almost 30 hours on a single charge. However, the device does not come with a charger, which may come as an unexpected disappointment to potential buyers.

Icon
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a generous 6,000mAh battery. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a generous 6,000mAh battery. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M34 does a lot of things right for its price. It's fast, the battery lasts a long time, and the main camera takes good photos for your social media and other basic needs.

It's priced at less than Rs. 20,000 for the base version, which means you get a lot for your money. The battery life is excellent, so if that's your top priority, you can buy it without worry.

But, there are some downsides to consider. The shiny back of the phone easily gets smudged and even scratched. The main and wide-angle cameras could have been better in terms of picture quality. There are also some apps you might not need that come pre-installed, and the teardrop notch looks a bit old-fashioned.

If you don't mind purchasing a charger, or let us say, if you don't use a charger at all, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a great choice to go for. However, if these things bother you, there are other options like the Motorola G84 5G and the Realme 11x 5G that you might want to consider.

Rating
3.7 out of 5
Price
INR 16,999/-
Product Name
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Good Cameras
  • Decent Performance
Cons
  • Old fashioned design
  • Missing charger
  • Tons of bloatware
Specifications
  • Display
    6.5-inch
  • Processor
    octa-core
  • Rear Camera
    50MP + 8MP
  • Front Camera
    13MP
  • RAM
    6GB, 8GB
  • Storage
    128GB
  • Battery Capacity
    6000mAh
  • OS
    Android 13

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 18:56 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Reviews Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Review: A power-packed mid-range smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon