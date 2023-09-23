Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Review: A power-packed mid-range smartphone

Samsung has recently introduced the mid-range Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India, with the base model's price starting at Rs. 16,999. The higher-end variant, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is available for Rs. 18,999. The newly launched Galaxy M34 5G serves as the successor to last year's Galaxy M34. So, what does it offer? Well, Samsung has rolled out quite a few improvements and we tell you how well it performed when we put it through its paces.

This smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera with OIS, and supports up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. It also provides 5G connectivity and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Let's dive deeper into the review to explore how well all these specs actually translated into performance while using it.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a familiar and elegant design featuring a polycarbonate back with a glass-like finish. On the rear, you will find a vertically aligned triple camera setup nestled neatly in the top-left corner, accompanied by a LED flash. The glossy back panel adds to the overall premium look of the device. However, the inclusion of a hefty 6,000mAh battery does make the phone feel slightly weighty in the hand although those who prefer long-life batteries may not mind that fact.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Moving to the bottom of the device, you will discover the USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mono speaker that supports Dolby Atmos. On the right-hand side, the smartphone houses the volume buttons, which also serve as the power button. Additionally, the power button incorporates a fingerprint reader that offers swift and reliable phone unlocking. Meanwhile, the left-hand side houses a hybrid nano SIM card tray.

The display of the M34 5G is marked by noticeable thick bezels, a teardrop notch, and a slightly broader chin. This aspect suggests that Samsung may need to step up its design game to compete with the latest trends in the smartphone industry.

Despite its slim design, measuring just 8.8mm in thickness and weighing approximately 208 grams, the phone's plastic build with curved edges imparts a sturdy and reliable feel for everyday use. However, it's worth noting that the glossy finish on the plastic rear panel tends to attract fingerprints and smudges easily. Therefore, potential buyers might want to consider adding a case for added protection against, not just daily wear and tear, but also smudges that impact the smartphone's look and feel.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Display

The M34 boasts a captivating 6.5-inch AMOLED display that steals the limelight with its seamless visuals and vivid colours. It delivers a Full HD+ resolution and supports a commendable 120Hz refresh rate, although it regrettably lacks HDR playback support. Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display, ensuring resilience for everyday usage. While the somewhat outdated U-shaped notch may not win any design awards, it has minimal impact on the overall viewing experience.

Furthermore, Samsung's Vision Booster technology enhances brightness and saturation levels, providing an improved viewing experience even in bright sunlight. Samsung advertises a peak brightness of 1000 nits, though our testing revealed a still impressive 832 nits, making it more than suitable for various lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Camera

The Galaxy M34 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 50MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Accompanying it are an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a generous 120-degree field of view (FOV) and a 2MP macro sensor. Both the rear and front 13MP selfie cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

In terms of photography prowess, the primary camera excels at capturing intricate details, textures, and delivers accurate colours when under daylight conditions. It demonstrates a commendable dynamic range, albeit with occasional instances of over-exposure during image processing. The portrait mode impressively renders a natural-looking blur effect in well-illuminated scenarios but grapples with capturing fine details when lighting conditions are less than ideal.

The 8MP ultra-wide camera offers decent colour reproduction but falls short when it comes to capturing finer nuances in the scene. Meanwhile, the 2MP macro camera excels at close-up shots but, owing to its lower resolution, struggles to deliver intricate details. As for the 13MP selfie camera, it delivers acceptable self-portraits with an array of filters and effects to add creativity to your selfies.

Surprisingly, this budget-friendly Samsung device also incorporates a Nightography feature, typically reserved for higher-end models. All things considered, considering the smartphone's price point, the camera delivers quite decent results.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Performance and Software

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC and can have up to 8GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5. During our usage, we found that the device performed well in everyday tasks, with smooth scrolling and app switching. We also extensively played BGMI and Asphalt 9 on the device, ranging from medium to high settings, for over an hour at a time. We didn't encounter any lag or frame drops, although the device did get warm on a few occasions. Nevertheless, considering its overall performance, this device delivers a decent user experience.

However, it's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with tons of pre-installed apps and bloatware straight from the company. Something that will not sit well with some folks.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G boasts a generous 6,000mAh battery, ensuring impressive longevity. Even during intensive gaming sessions lasting up to two hours, the device managed to survive for over 14 hours. In typical day-to-day usage scenarios, it comfortably sailed through almost 30 hours on a single charge. However, the device does not come with a charger, which may come as an unexpected disappointment to potential buyers.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M34 does a lot of things right for its price. It's fast, the battery lasts a long time, and the main camera takes good photos for your social media and other basic needs.

It's priced at less than Rs. 20,000 for the base version, which means you get a lot for your money. The battery life is excellent, so if that's your top priority, you can buy it without worry.

But, there are some downsides to consider. The shiny back of the phone easily gets smudged and even scratched. The main and wide-angle cameras could have been better in terms of picture quality. There are also some apps you might not need that come pre-installed, and the teardrop notch looks a bit old-fashioned.

If you don't mind purchasing a charger, or let us say, if you don't use a charger at all, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a great choice to go for. However, if these things bother you, there are other options like the Motorola G84 5G and the Realme 11x 5G that you might want to consider.