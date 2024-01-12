Icon

Amazon Sale 2024: Top deals on smartphones from Motorola to Redmi, and more

Are you ready for Amazon Sale 2024? Discover unbeatable deals on smartphones from Motorola, Redmi, and many more.

Jan 12 2024
Amazon Sale 2024: Discover the exclusive offers on smartphones from Motorola, Redmi to many more. (Pexels)

Amazon Sale 2024: Brace yourselves for the much-anticipated Amazon Great Republic Day Sale happening from January 13 to January 18, 2024, offering exclusive early access to Prime members starting at midnight. This mega sale extravaganza encompasses a wide array of products, ranging from smartphones and electronics to groceries, fashion, beauty, home essentials, kitchen items, large appliances, TVs, and beyond. Adding to the excitement, Amazon has collaborated with Redmi Note 13 5G to deliver fantastic value deals from various renowned brands.

The event will showcase exclusive offers on smartphones, featuring the latest launches and irresistible discounts. Everyone can partake in this shopping bonanza, enjoying substantial discounts, enticing bank offers, and noteworthy price reductions during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. For holders of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, the perks are even more enticing, as they can earn rewards of up to Rs. 5000 and receive an unlimited 5 percent cashback.

Shoppers are encouraged to explore a vast selection of over 2500 latest products across categories from leading brands, with special emphasis on cutting-edge smartphones such as Motorola, Poco, Redmi, Realme, and many more. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to snag incredible deals and elevate your shopping experience.

Amazon Sale 2024: What to consider when buying a smartphone?

  • Display: Consider size, resolution, and display type (OLED, LCD). Larger screens are great for media consumption, but smaller ones might be more comfortable to hold. Higher resolutions offer sharper visuals, but may drain the battery faster.
  • Camera: If you love taking photos, prioritise megapixels, aperture size, and additional features like night mode or zoom.
  • Processor and RAM: These determine how smoothly the phone runs multiple apps and handles demanding tasks. Aim for at least 4GB of RAM and a decent processor for a smooth experience.
  • Storage: Choose enough storage space for your apps, photos, and videos. 64GB is a good starting point, but consider 128GB or more if you store a lot of media.
  • Battery life: A good battery should last you a full day on a single charge. Consider your usage patterns and choose accordingly.
  • Operating system: Android and iOS are the two main options. Android offers more customization, while iOS is known for its simplicity and tight integration with Apple devices.
  • Budget: Be honest about how much you can comfortably spend. Remember, flagship phones offer top-of-the-line features but come at a premium price. Consider mid-range or budget options if you're on a tighter budget.

 

1. Motorola G54 5G

B0CKLRV6X9-1

The first product that will be available during the Amazon Sale is the Motorola G54 5G,, designed to cater to a wide range of user preferences with its impressive camera specs and appealing features. With its sleek design and Acrylic Glass Finish, this smartphone is just 8.89 mm thick and weighs only 192 g, providing a comfortable and stylish user experience.

At the core of the Motorola G54 is its advanced camera system featuring Quad Pixel technology. The 50 MP main camera, along with an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 16MP front camera, ensures stunning photography. Explore various modes like Ultra Res, Dual Capture, Spot Color, Night Vision, Macro Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, Panorama, AR Stickers, Pro Mode (with Long Exposure), Smart Composition, Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens Integration, Active Photos, Timer, and more.

The device boasts a vibrant 6.55-inch IPS LCD pOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience. Powered by a robust 7020 octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor, coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, the Motorola G54 ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage capacity. Additionally, it supports expandable storage of up to 1 TB.

A standout feature is the smartphone's robust 6000 mAh battery, coupled with a 33W charger for long-lasting performance. Capture numerous memories through the powerful camera without worrying about running out of battery.

Specifications
Display: 6.55-inchBattery: 6000mAh
Processor: 7020 octa-core MediaTek DimensityRear camera: 50 MP
RAM: 12GB RAMStorage: 256GB

2. Poco X5 Pro 5G

B0BYP521JJ-2

The next on the list is the Poco X5 Pro 5G, a smartphone that stands out with its incredible camera features, usually found in more expensive models. If you're someone who values top-notch photography in a smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro could be the perfect fit for you. This device packs a triple-camera setup, starring a remarkable 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main camera, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The cool part? It can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, ensuring you can create high-quality multimedia content. And don't forget the 16MP selfie camera on the front, adding versatility to your photo adventures.

But it's not just about the camera. The Poco X5 Pro boasts a large 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display that's a visual delight, featuring 900 nits of peak brightness and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. To enhance your viewing experience, this smartphone supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 778G chipset with an Adreno 642L GPU. It operates on the custom MIUI 14, based on Android 12 out of the box, promising a smooth and responsive user experience. And to keep things going, the smartphone packs a robust 5000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging. This feature ensures that the Poco X5 Pro maintains a lasting battery life, making it a great choice for users who value consistent and reliable performance. With a competitive price tag, falling within the smartphones under 30000 category, the Poco X5 Pro is a tempting option for those seeking excellent camera capabilities and an immersive display without breaking the bank.

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 778GRear camera: 108 MP
RAM: 6GB RAMStorage: 128GB

3. Redmi 12 5G

B0C9J9CZR6-3

The Redmi 12 5G, a smartphone that boasts an impressive 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display, elevating visual experiences to new heights. The display, with a remarkable maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460p, promises vibrant colors and smooth interactions, ensuring a visually stunning user experience. Running on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 straight out of the box, the Redmi 12 5G ensures users have access to a feature-rich and user-friendly interface.

Under the hood, the smartphone achieves a significant milestone by housing the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a notable introduction by Redmi in this price segment. With up to 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB internal storage, users can expect seamless multitasking and ample space for their apps and media files. This chipset, making its global debut in the Redmi 12 5G, distinguishes itself from other markets where the MediaTek Helio G88 processor is prevalent.

The smartphone stands out with its dual 5G SIM card slot, positioning itself as a device ready for the next wave of connectivity. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 16MP camera ensures captivating selfies.

Powering this device is a robust 5000mAh battery, complemented by 18W charging support for lasting performance. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster adds convenience, and the device ships with a charger in the box.

The Redmi 12 5G offers three enticing colour options - Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. Positioned as the second-best among smartphones under 30000, the Redmi 12 5G seamlessly combines style, performance, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a perfect blend of features.

Specifications
Display: 6.79-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2Rear camera: 50 MP
RAM: 6GB RAMStorage: 128GB

4. Realme C55

B0BZDSGDC1-4

The Realme C55, a budget-friendly smartphone, seamlessly integrating essential features and distinctive software capabilities within an elegant design. With its 6.72-inch LCD display, not only do you get full-HD+ resolution, but the smooth 90Hz refresh rate also enhances the visual experience. Remarkably slim at 7.89mm and weighing in at 189.5g, the Realme C55 incorporates a convenient side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure access.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, an 8-megapixel front camera is in place. Boasting a robust 5000mAh battery, the Realme C55 ensures lasting performance, complemented by a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger for swift recharging. Priced affordably, this smartphone under 30000 delivers a compelling blend of style, functionality, and advanced features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-rich device.

Specifications
 
Display: 6.72-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88Rear camera: 64 MP
RAM: 6GB RAMStorage: 128GB

5. Redmi 13C 5G

B0CNX89QR8-5

The Redmi 13C 5G, a smartphone that brings you a stunning 6.74-inch HD+ display with an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. To ensure durability, this display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, making it resilient against accidental drops.

Under the hood, the Redmi 13C 5G is powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a powerful chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Xiaomi has generously increased the base storage to 128GB, addressing concerns about running out of space. Plus, the option to expand storage up to 1TB via a MicroSD card provides additional flexibility.

In the camera department, the Redmi 13C 5G shines with its AI dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary camera, while an 8MP selfie camera graces the front. The device showcases a unique Star Trail design at the back, available in three vibrant colours - Startrail Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green.

Security is a priority with a side-mounted Quick Unlock fingerprint scanner, ensuring convenient and secure access to your device. Powering all these features is a robust 5000mAh battery, complemented by an 18W fast charging capability through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The Redmi 13C 5G offers a perfect blend of style, durability, and advanced features, making it an excellent choice for users looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartphone.

Specifications
Display: 6.74-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88Rear camera: 50 MP
RAM: 4GB RAMStorage: 128GB
Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many.

Find out what we must become here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here

