Apple iPhone 16: Surprising decision on rumored upgrade leaked

Apple iPhone 16 models for 2024 are already making headlines and the latest news brings an unexpected twist.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 10:22 IST
Apple iPhone 16
View all Images
Surprise decision in new iPhone 16 design revealed. (Bloomberg)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 models for 2024 are already making headlines, and the latest news brings an unexpected twist. Tech analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities, who recently confirmed the price increase for the iPhone 15, has revealed that the solid-state volume buttons, which caused much debate, are now unlikely to be featured even in the iPhone 16 models. Leaks claim that the feature was delayed due to technical challenges during mass production and will not come to iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, according to Forbes.

Solid-State volume buttons dropped for iPhone 16 models

Solid-state volume buttons don't physically move when pressed. Instead, they provide haptic feedback to give the sensation of pressing a button. This technology has been used in the iPhone 7's Home button and the Force Touch trackpad in newer MacBooks.

These buttons offer potential advantages, such as fewer moving parts, reducing the risk of mechanical failure, and improved water resistance by eliminating entry points for water.

However, some people have concerns about this technology. Early designs of the iPhone 15 showed flush volume buttons that were difficult to press without looking, which made it challenging for users accustomed to traditional buttons. There was also support for custom swipe gestures, adding complexity. Although these volume buttons won't be included in the release, there will be one solid-state button remaining - the Action Button - which will replace the mute switch in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to feature larger displays

This news from Pu isn't the only leak about the iPhone 16. Last month, industry insider Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, revealed that Apple plans to increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Young claims that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max would have a 6.9-inch display. This increase in size for the smaller Pro model is expected to allow the addition of a periscope optical zoom lens, which wasn't possible in the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro chassis this year.

Larger iPhones offer benefits such as more space for bigger batteries, larger camera modules, and improved thermal performance. However, fans of smaller smartphones were disappointed as Apple discontinued the 5.5-inch iPhone 13 Mini in favor of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus last year.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 09:50 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone 16: Surprising decision on rumored upgrade leaked
