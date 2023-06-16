Best budget smartphones under 10000: Samsung Galaxy F04, Moto G22, Realme Narzo N53, more

Looking for a smartphone under Rs. 10000? Here are 5 options worth checking - Realme Narzo N53, Samsung Galaxy F04, Moto G22 and more.

By: HT TECH
Jun 16 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 10000
View all Images
Smartphones under Rs. 10000 segments have these interesting options – Realme Narzo N53, Samsung Galaxy F04, Moto G22. (Divya / HT Tech)

Selecting an ideal smartphone within an affordable price range can be quite challenging. The options are many, but they provide similar experiences and features and it is difficult to find some sort of uniqueness in them apart from having adequate performance levels, long battery life, and decent camera capabilities. However, if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs. 10000 that is a little special, then you are in luck! We have curated the top 5 smartphones available within this budget. From Realme Narzo N53, andSamsung Galaxy F04 to Moto G22 – check out these budget smartphones under Rs. 10000.

Realme Narzo N53

Priced at Rs. 8999 on Amazon, the Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz of refresh rate. It has something special in the form of a dual camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera and a 5P lens, and it is powered by a basic Unisoc T612 chipset. However, the interesting aspect of this smartphone is the design! It has an amazing resemblance to the iPhone 14 Pro.

B0C462M7JP-1

Samsung Galaxy F04

It is powered by MediaTek P35 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more. Currently, Galaxy F04 is priced at Rs. 8499 on Flipkart, it offers 13MP and 2MP dual camera setup at the back. The camera capabilities are strong here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Poco C55

The latest Poco C55 packs a 50MP camera and the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Poco C55 has been priced at Rs. 8499 for the basic 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage. Again, what makes this phone stand out is the camera.

Moto G22

It is currently priced at Rs. 10999 on Amazon, but you can find some card offers for more discounts on Flipkart or Amazon. It is a multipurpose smartphone for you with pretty decent everything. Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, 5000mAh battery, and 50MP led triple camera setup.

Infinix Note 12i

The Infinix Note 12i offers a rich viewing experience for entertainment along with long battery life, striking design, and overall decent performance for daily usage. It has an AMOLED display and 50MP primary camera priced at Rs. 10499. However, with the help of bank offers, you can get it for under Rs. 10000.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 16:01 IST
