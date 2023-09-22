BIG Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leak reveals key information; This is how the lineup may look like

Samsung has just concluded its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it launched its foldable smartphones, and now it is all gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE). There have been a lot of speculations building around this for so long. One of the rumors suggests that Samsung might be planning to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in India next month. The Galaxy S23 FE support page was seen by some on the Samsung website on September 20, which escalated the rumors roaming around. Let's take a look at what all leaks and rumors are suggesting about this long-awaited premium smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE speculated features

Earlier, various Geekbench listings have confirmed two different variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Now, a recent report by 91mobiles has confirmed this speculation. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was observed with two different chipsets on the Google Play Console.

As the report states, Samsung will sell the Galaxy S23 FE with two different chipset variants, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. According to the listing on Google Play Console, other specifications of the smartphone include an FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340) screen, and 8 GB of RAM, and it may come with Android 13.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Camera

The Galaxy S23 FE teaser showed three rear camera sensors, arranged vertically. Two of these sensors are inherited from previous-generation devices – the 50 MP primary sensor from the Galaxy S23 and the 8 MP telephoto camera from the Galaxy S21 FE. Additionally, there is also a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

It remains uncertain which regions will receive which chip variant of the Galaxy S23 FE. Notably, both chipsets share similar thermal throttling characteristics, ensuring a consistent user experience worldwide.

Storage options

As far as Storage options are concerned, it is expected that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will consist of two storage variants i.e. 128GB and 256GB.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 4370mAh battery along with 25W wired fast charging. This can be really helpful to keep your phone powered for long hours.

Please note that these are just speculations and Samsung has still not announced anything officially yet. It will be really exciting to see what this premium smartphone can offer to its loyal Samsung consumers who are eagerly waiting for this fan edition.