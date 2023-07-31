Flipkart price drop alert! Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a huge discount

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Then we have a special offer for you. Here’s how you can take advantage of this Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G offer on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 18:03 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Check offer details on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G on Flipkart. (Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship smartphone that was launched in December 2022. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. It has a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of its highlights, with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Discount

TheXiaomi 12 Pro 5G, originally priced at Rs. 84999 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 44999, thanks to the amazing offer. The ecommerce platform is offering a huge 47 percent discount on the base 256 GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, bringing the price down to Rs. 44999. But that's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the Xiaomi 12 Pro. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the Xiaomi 12 Pro at an even more affordable price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering a fantastic exchange deal for the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone. By trading in your old device, you can receive a substantial discount of up to Rs. 37600. However, it's important to note that the exact discount amount will depend on the model and condition of your old phone. To determine if the exchange offer is available in your area, you will also need to enter your Pin Code.

In addition to the exchange deal, there are more enticing offers available. If you make a transaction using the OneCard Credit Card, you can enjoy a flat Rs. 750 off. Furthermore, on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card transactions, there is a 5 percent discount also available.

These amazing offers provide an excellent opportunity to maximise your savings when purchasing the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 18:03 IST
