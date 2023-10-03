Icon

Have Google Pixel phone? Good news! Android 14 update coming October 4; check list

Google is expected to roll out the Android 14 update on October 4 at the Pixel 8 launch event. The new Software Update will be available for all eligible Pixel devices. Check the list below.

Android 14 is expected to be launched on October 4 alongside Google Pixel 8 series. (Google)

Google is set to launch its new generation of Pixel smartphones called Pixel 8 series. It is also rumoured that the company will be launching its most-awaited software update, Android 14. Earlier, it was reported that the update would be rolled out at the beginning of September, however, Google delayed its launch. During the launch event, Google might also showcase what's new coming in the latest software release. Check out the release date for Android 14 and the list of eligible Pixel smartphones.

Android 14 expected release date

According to a report by 9To5Google, Android 14 will start rolling out on Google Pixel smartphones on the same day as the Pixel 8 series launch. The report also quoted a Canadian carrier, Telus which stated the new Android software update will be made available in Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a (5G) on October 4. The source stated, “Please note posted dates reflect when the update is targeted for release but can take a few weeks to roll out to all devices.” Earlier, it was also rumoured that the Pixel 4a (Non-5G) version is not eligible for Android 14 and now the latest list also confirms the claims.

According to rumours, the Android 14 update may not get massive upgrades, however, Google may have tweaked or added new features. All the major smartphone brands that run on the Android version were waiting for the software update. Soon after the release, Google may also roll out Android 14 for other smartphone devices as well. The official release date and availability will be announced at the Google launch event in which Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be launched.

Now, we are just a day away from the Pixel 8 launch event. Will Google surprise us with a new product or upgrade? In just a matter of a day, we will know for sure.

