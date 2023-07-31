HUGE iPhone 15 series upgrades leaked! From bezel-less display to dynamic island; Know them all

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will reportedly feature new designs and display tech, including the Dynamic Island and LIPO technology for near bezel-less screens, but there could be price hikes too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 14:50 IST
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 series could get a USB Type-C port for the first time ever. (Unsplash)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are set to make waves with significant upgrades in the coming months. In compliance with the European Union's new regulations, Apple will be replacing its proprietary Lightning port with a universal Type-C port for charging in the iPhone 15 series across all markets, including India. Moreover, the iPhone 15 will reportedly sport a fresh design, abandoning the traditional notch for the fancy Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is an oval-shaped cutout at the top of the display that hides the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. Notably, the notch can dynamically adjust its size depending on notifications. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, this feature will also be integrated into the iPhone 15 series, including the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, for a seamless and immersive user experience.

Advancements in Display Technology

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, will reportedly boast a new display technology called "low-injection pressure over-moulding" or 'LIPO,' which was initially introduced in the Apple Watch Series 7. The LIPO technology allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area, giving the Pro models a near-bezel-less appearance.

Beyond the display advancements, the iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to be more repair-friendly, following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with a replaceable back glass panel. Aesthetically, the Pro models may also feature sharper edges for a more daring design.

Faster chipsets

Under the hood, the regular iPhone 15 models could run on the A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models could be powered by a more impressive 3-nanometer A17 Bionic SoC, resulting in faster performance. A notable discovery by MacRumors is the rumoured addition of a programmable "Action Button" on the Pro models, allowing users to set up shortcuts for quick access to various features, such as Assistive Touch and Focus mode.

With exciting new features and upgraded chipset, it is expected that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will come with a substantial price increase. 

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 13:53 IST
HUGE iPhone 15 series upgrades leaked! From bezel-less display to dynamic island; Know them all
