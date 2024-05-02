iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is here, presenting customers with substantial discounts on the iPhone 15. This exclusive discount opportunity is part of the ongoing sale, making it an opportune time to snag the latest iPhone model at a reduced rate. Let's dive into the details of this jaw-dropping deal.

Apple iPhone 15 Now at Lowest Ever Price

The iPhone 15, with 128GB storage, is usually tagged at ₹79,900 on Flipkart. But hold onto your hats because during the Big Savings Day spree, the price dips down to around ₹66,999. Now, the price has further dipped to Rs. 63999 after a substantial discount of Rs. 15901, marking the most affordable rate at which the iPhone 15 has ever been available.

Additional Bank Benefits

But wait, there's more. Flipkart's also throwing in a 5 percent cashback deal if you're using their Axis Bank card. That's an extra Rs. 3199 off, bringing the iPhone 15's price down to just Rs. 60800 during this sale.

Trade-in Your Old Device

Flipkart is also extending the option for buyers to trade in their old smartphones when purchasing the iPhone 15. As per Flipkart's offer, buyers can receive up to Rs. 50000 off their purchase, depending upon the device they choose to exchange.

Why You Should Purchase iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 offers advanced features and a sleek design that distinguishes it from its predecessors. Features like Dynamic Island keep users updated with alerts and live activities without disrupting their tasks. Its durable colour-infused glass and aluminium design, along with splash, water, and dust resistance, ensure durability and reliability. With a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto lens, users can capture vibrant photos with exceptional detail. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 delivers advanced features like computational photography and ensures efficient performance with all-day battery life.

In short, With the price cut on the Apple iPhone 15 combined with the offers and discounts available on Flipkart, it presents an appealing option for customers looking for a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price.