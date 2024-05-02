 iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800 | Mobile News

iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800

Looking for a bargain on the latest iPhone? Check Flipkart's unbeatable discounts, cashback offers, and exchange deals on iPhone 15.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2024, 17:59 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800
1/5 The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have had huge popularity. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Amazon has introduced great offers on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. (AP)
iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800
2/5 The iPhone 15 256GB variant, which usually retails for Rs. 89900, is available for purchase at Rs. 80990, giving users a discount of 10 percent. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800
3/5 The iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has also seen a price cut. It can now be purchased for Rs. 90990 against its retail price of Rs. 99900, giving users a 9 percent discount. The exchange offer is also valid on the iPhone 15 Plus where you can get Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. (AP)
4/5 Exchange offer details: Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it. (Unsplash)
5/5 Bank offers: Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers valid on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, and flat Rs. 2500 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here’s how to get it for Rs. 60800
Big discounts on Apple iPhone 15 now available on Flipkart, making it the cheapest ever. (Apple)

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is here, presenting customers with substantial discounts on the iPhone 15.  This exclusive discount opportunity is part of the ongoing sale, making it an opportune time to snag the latest iPhone model at a reduced rate. Let's dive into the details of this jaw-dropping deal.

Apple iPhone 15 Now at Lowest Ever Price

The iPhone 15, with 128GB storage, is usually tagged at 79,900 on Flipkart. But hold onto your hats because during the Big Savings Day spree, the price dips down to around 66,999. Now, the price has further dipped to Rs. 63999 after a substantial discount of Rs. 15901, marking the most affordable rate at which the iPhone 15 has ever been available.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additional Bank Benefits

But wait, there's more. Flipkart's also throwing in a 5 percent cashback deal if you're using their Axis Bank card. That's an extra Rs. 3199 off, bringing the iPhone 15's price down to just Rs. 60800 during this sale.

Trade-in Your Old Device

Flipkart is also extending the option for buyers to trade in their old smartphones when purchasing the iPhone 15. As per Flipkart's offer, buyers can receive up to Rs. 50000 off their purchase, depending upon the device they choose to exchange.

Why You Should Purchase iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 offers advanced features and a sleek design that distinguishes it from its predecessors. Features like Dynamic Island keep users updated with alerts and live activities without disrupting their tasks. Its durable colour-infused glass and aluminium design, along with splash, water, and dust resistance, ensure durability and reliability. With a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto lens, users can capture vibrant photos with exceptional detail. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 delivers advanced features like computational photography and ensures efficient performance with all-day battery life.

In short, With the price cut on the Apple iPhone 15 combined with the offers and discounts available on Flipkart, it presents an appealing option for customers looking for a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price.

First Published Date: 02 May, 17:59 IST
