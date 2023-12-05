Infinix announces Smart 8 HD smartphone priced under 6000; Know features, specs and more

Adding to its already vast portfolio of budget smartphones, Infinix says it is looking to revolutionize the budget smartphone market with the highly anticipated Infinix Smart 8 HD. It is slated to be competitively priced at under Rs. 6000. This makes it an exceptionally affordable choice for consumers looking for cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.

Infinix Smart 8HD: Features and specifications

One of the standout features of the Infinix Smart 8 HD is its impressive 90Hz refresh rate, promising users a smoother and more responsive visual experience. The UniSOC T606 processor complements this high-performing display and a substantial 3GB RAM, ensuring that the smartphone delivers impressive performance and enables seamless multitasking for users.

For photography enthusiasts, the Infinix Smart 8 HD boasts a 13MP dual AI camera on the rear, equipped with Quad-LED lights and a Ring Flash. The improved 8MP selfie camera ensures crisp self-portraits even in low-light conditions. The inclusion of the innovative MAGIC RING function enhances user interactions and adds ease of use, setting it apart from other budget smartphones. The device has a stylish design, available in four color variants with a premium textured back panel and an iconic camera module.

Security is a top priority with the introduction of a first-in-segment side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This not only enhances device security but also offers convenient unlocking for users. Running on the latest Android 13 Go and XOS 13, the Smart 8 HD promises a smooth and user-friendly interface, providing a modern and up-to-date software experience.

Powering the Infinix Smart 8 HD is a substantial 5000mAh battery, complemented by type C charging and Power Marathon technology. This combination aims to minimize the need for frequent recharges, enhancing the overall user experience and ensuring that the device can keep up with the demands of modern smartphone usage.

In conclusion, the Infinix Smart 8 HD promises to offer top features at a highly competitive price point, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-packed smartphone.