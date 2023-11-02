Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

Diwali is now just a few days away and it is time you started thinking about paying attention to pampering your loved ones with amazing gifts and goodies. If you are someone who is looking for tech gift ideas then we have got something special for you! There is nothing better than giving a new feature packed smartphone. Check out this list of amazing smartphones under 25000 such as Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, and more.

Top smartphones under 25000

Infinix Zero 30: It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved 10-bit AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with a 108MP primary OIS camera and a 50MP front camera that captures sharp images. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for lasting battery life.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: The smartphone features a Cyber Mecha design with a unique LED backlight interface. It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit FHD+ eye-care AMOLED display and 900 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with an AnTuTu score of 700K for enhanced gaming performance. It comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. it features a 108MP ultra-clear triple camera and a 32MP front camera. It's backed by a 5000mAh battery and a type-C 45W fast charging support.

iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate along and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera coupled with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is backed with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology.

Moto Edge 40 Neo: It features sports a 6.55-inch pOLED 10-bit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 68W charging support. It comes with a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary OIS camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera sensor. On the front, it has a 32 MP selfie camera.

Poco X5 Pro: It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Display. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's cameras are impressive, with a 108MP main camera and a strong 16MP selfie camera. It offers a large 5000mAh battery and includes a 67W charger for quick charging.