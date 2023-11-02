Icon

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

Looking for Diwali gift ideas? Check out Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, and other smartphones under 25000 available now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 11:43 IST
Icon
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000: Infinix Zero 30, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme GT 2, more
Check out smartphones under 25000
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.34990. However, you can get it from Amazon for just Rs.29990, giving you a 14 percent discount. (Infinix)
Check out smartphones under 25000
2/5 Realme 11 Pro Plus: It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by  Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with an AnTuTu score above 550000. It has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme smartphone is backed with  5000 mAh Battery and 100 W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme 11 Pro Plus retails for Rs.39999, but from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.28431, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (Amazon)
Check out smartphones under 25000
3/5 iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge charge. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.27999, from Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (iQOO)
Check out smartphones under 25000
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM. It is backed with 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving you an 11 percent discount.  (Realme)
Check out smartphones under 25000
5/5 Realme GT 2: The smartphone features a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs.39999, However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29990, giving you a 25 percent discount.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Check out smartphones under 25000
icon View all Images
Check out smartphones under 25000 (Infinix)

Diwali is now just a few days away and it is time you started thinking about paying attention to pampering your loved ones with amazing gifts and goodies. If you are someone who is looking for tech gift ideas then we have got something special for you! There is nothing better than giving a new feature packed smartphone. Check out this list of amazing smartphones under 25000 such as Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, and more.

Top smartphones under 25000

Infinix Zero 30: It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved 10-bit AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with a 108MP primary OIS camera and a 50MP front camera that captures sharp images. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for lasting battery life.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CJJXNHM5-1

Infinix GT 10 Pro: The smartphone features a Cyber Mecha design with a unique LED backlight interface. It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit FHD+ eye-care AMOLED display and 900 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with an AnTuTu score of 700K for enhanced gaming performance. It comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. it features a 108MP ultra-clear triple camera and a 32MP front camera. It's backed by a 5000mAh battery and a type-C 45W fast charging support.

B0CFF6FW26-2

iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate along and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera coupled with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is backed with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology.

B07WGPJPR3-3

Moto Edge 40 Neo: It features sports a 6.55-inch pOLED 10-bit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 68W charging support. It comes with a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary OIS camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera sensor. On the front, it has a 32 MP selfie camera.

B0CK62FT32-4

Poco X5 Pro: It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Display. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's cameras are impressive, with a 108MP main camera and a strong 16MP selfie camera. It offers a large 5000mAh battery and includes a 67W charger for quick charging.

B0BYSY2HD1-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 11:00 IST
Home Mobile News Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon