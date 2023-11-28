Icon

Infinix Smart 8 HD set to launch soon; to feature new 'Magic Ring' notch

Infinix Smart 8 HD design unveiled with first-in-segment Magic Ring notch. Know the functionalities of this new notch and details around the upcoming smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 16:20 IST
Infinix fans have been hearing a lot about the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD which is the successor of the Smart 7 Series. To keep the excitement high about the new generation of Infinix smartphones, the brand has revealed an innovative smartphone design that showcases iPhone-like Dynamic Island. Infinix calls the new notch “Magic Ring” which is a significant upgrade to the static notch consumers are used to. The smartphone brand also revealed a few of its functionalities which may attract the buyer. Check out what Infinix Smart 8 HD Magic Ring has in store for users.

Infinix Smart 8 HD Magic Ring

Infinix has unveiled the Smart 8 HD new design upgrade with the introduction of Magic Ring in the smartphone. The Magic Ring on the Smart 8 series introduces a dynamic and expandable notch feature in the sub-6K segment. Infinix revealed that the Magic Ring functionalities will include face unlock, background call management, charging animations, and charge completion reminders to improve personalization in their smartphones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Magic Ring is a new addition to the smart series and it is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The brand did not reveal more about the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 HD smartphone, however, the new design feature may attract several customers as it resembles iPhone 15's Dynamic Island.

It is reported that the Infinix Smart 8 HD will make its debut on December 8, 2023, during which the smartphone's specifications, features, and more about the design will be revealed. Till then, buyers will have to wait a few more days for the new Infinix smartphone to be launched.

The Infinix Smart 7 HD was made available in a budget range, however, for the new generation, the prices may differ along with the basic features such as processor, camera, design, and more. Recently, Infinix also teased the upcoming smartphone color options which were presented in green, yellow/gold, and a grey variant. The post said, “Bringing you the most feature loaded and stylish smartphone. The hype is real bruh!”

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 16:20 IST
