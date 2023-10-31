Icon

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone

Infinix GT 10 Pro has caught the eye of every gamer with its design and the controversy it generated. But does the performance make it worth buying? Check out our review.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 20:55 IST
Icon
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone!
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone! (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone!
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone! (Aishwarya/HT Tech)

Infinix has a habit of surprising everyone with its innovative approach. It has sought to do the same with its latest smartphone, GT 10 Pro. The looks say it all! It is a new gaming phone that was launched by the company in August and it managed to grab attention even before it was launched. What was all the hype about? Well, the smartphone's design is similar to the Nothing smartphone in terms of design. Having grabbed eye-balls for its looks, do not forget the fact that it is being touted as a gaming smartphone and that requires high-end processors and a top-notch performance. How does it fare?

I spent a few weeks with the smartphone as my go-to partner, and here are my thoughts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Design

Icon
The Infinix GT 10 Pro has received mini LED lights which turn red when UV rays fall.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro has received mini LED lights which turn red when UV rays fall. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
image caption
The Infinix GT 10 Pro has received mini LED lights which turn red when UV rays fall. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)

Well, it was definitely not love at first sight for me when I unboxed the smartphone. There was actually not much there that my eye could dwell on and admire.

I had the Mirage Silver variant of the smartphone, which has mini LED lights that can be personalized as per user preference. It also supports panels that turn to red when UV rays fall on it.

Although the phone is pretty light in weight and quite sleek, the plastic back was not nearly as impressive as it could get - considering the hype around the smartphone, a much better experience would have been appreciated. Having said that, things improved from there on.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Display

Icon
It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits.
It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. (Aishwarya/ HT Tech)
image caption
It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. (Aishwarya/ HT Tech)

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. I must say the display was impressive as you can easily use the phone under strong sunlight. The colours it displayed were sharp and vibrant which kept the experience fun throughout.

The display also supports 120Hz of refresh and 360Hz touch sampling rate which delivered a polished user experience for multiple tasks and gaming, with a remarkably smooth and responsive reaction.

Its video streaming quality was also pleasing as I watched a movie called “Blind” in Jio Cinema, but the speaker and sound quality were average. I also listened to songs by The Weekend, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, which came out to be standard. So, good display, but sound left much to be desired. Now, let us get to the really good part.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Performance and gaming

 

Icon
Infinix GT 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset
Infinix GT 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
image caption
Infinix GT 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset (Aishwarya/HT Tech)

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, which made the performance quite interesting. In fact, I was amazed by its performance and the gaming experience was exceptional. The phone's performance was impeccable when I played BGMI, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty. I did not experience any frame drops even after playing for a straight one-and-a-half hours. Infinix has done remarkably well in the gaming department. Additionally, I also used the gaming triggers and thumb gloves and the gameplay was even more enjoyable.

Having said that, the phone does get slightly heated but, once the “cooling mode” is turned on it gets back to normal in minutes. I would say the VC thermal cooling works perfectly.

The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is decent for a gaming smartphone to play graphic-intensive games.

Fortunately, the smartphone does not contain bloatware. In fact, unwanted apps are not at all present, which is a pleasant surprise.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Battery

Icon
The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 45W fast charge.
The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 45W fast charge. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
image caption
The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 45W fast charge. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)

Being a gaming smartphone, Infinix here could have done better. After all, once gamers get started, they don't really quit for hours. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charge, but I believe that the charge support should have been higher as it takes more than an hour for the phone to fuel-up from 11 percent to 100 percent. I should mention that the backup is good as it does not discharge very quickly. I played a movie for an hour and it only dipped 7 percent.

Gaming apart, the phone shows the ability to sustain a full day's charge when used regularly for activities like browsing, calling, and social media.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Camera

Icon
It features a 108MP ultra-clear triple camera and a 32MP front camera.
It features a 108MP ultra-clear triple camera and a 32MP front camera. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
image caption
It features a 108MP ultra-clear triple camera and a 32MP front camera. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)

The camera performance was not ideal. It delivered borderline decent images when used in bright light, and the colours came out sharp. However, the smartphone's capabilities to focus on objects were less than satisfactory. And notably, the low-light photography was not clear.

As far as the front camera is concerned, things were different, it worked quite well. The camera captures light beautifully and makes the selfies look bright and social media ready. Front and back - quite a contrast.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Verdict

For me, the pluses add rather than the negatives and at this price, Rs. 19999, this gaming smartphone is definitely a buy. If you are someone who uses a smartphone for gaming purposes then you should not think twice. The performance is top-notch with efficient heat management, which contributes to an overall amazing user experience. However, if you are someone who wants an exquisite blend of camera, design and sound thrown in, then I would say that you should look elsewhere.

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 19,999/-
Product Name
GT 10 Pro
Brand Name
Infinix
Pros
  • High-performance Multitasking
  • Good Display
Cons
  • Average Camera Performance
  • Modest sound
Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inches, FHD+ AMOLED
    Refresh rate: 120Hz
  • Main camera: 108MP
    Front camera: 32MP

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 20:55 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Reviews Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon