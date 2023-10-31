Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone

Infinix has a habit of surprising everyone with its innovative approach. It has sought to do the same with its latest smartphone, GT 10 Pro. The looks say it all! It is a new gaming phone that was launched by the company in August and it managed to grab attention even before it was launched. What was all the hype about? Well, the smartphone's design is similar to the Nothing smartphone in terms of design. Having grabbed eye-balls for its looks, do not forget the fact that it is being touted as a gaming smartphone and that requires high-end processors and a top-notch performance. How does it fare?

I spent a few weeks with the smartphone as my go-to partner, and here are my thoughts.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Design

Well, it was definitely not love at first sight for me when I unboxed the smartphone. There was actually not much there that my eye could dwell on and admire.

I had the Mirage Silver variant of the smartphone, which has mini LED lights that can be personalized as per user preference. It also supports panels that turn to red when UV rays fall on it.

Although the phone is pretty light in weight and quite sleek, the plastic back was not nearly as impressive as it could get - considering the hype around the smartphone, a much better experience would have been appreciated. Having said that, things improved from there on.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Display

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. I must say the display was impressive as you can easily use the phone under strong sunlight. The colours it displayed were sharp and vibrant which kept the experience fun throughout.

The display also supports 120Hz of refresh and 360Hz touch sampling rate which delivered a polished user experience for multiple tasks and gaming, with a remarkably smooth and responsive reaction.

Its video streaming quality was also pleasing as I watched a movie called “Blind” in Jio Cinema, but the speaker and sound quality were average. I also listened to songs by The Weekend, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, which came out to be standard. So, good display, but sound left much to be desired. Now, let us get to the really good part.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Performance and gaming

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, which made the performance quite interesting. In fact, I was amazed by its performance and the gaming experience was exceptional. The phone's performance was impeccable when I played BGMI, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty. I did not experience any frame drops even after playing for a straight one-and-a-half hours. Infinix has done remarkably well in the gaming department. Additionally, I also used the gaming triggers and thumb gloves and the gameplay was even more enjoyable.

Having said that, the phone does get slightly heated but, once the “cooling mode” is turned on it gets back to normal in minutes. I would say the VC thermal cooling works perfectly.

The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is decent for a gaming smartphone to play graphic-intensive games.

Fortunately, the smartphone does not contain bloatware. In fact, unwanted apps are not at all present, which is a pleasant surprise.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Battery

Being a gaming smartphone, Infinix here could have done better. After all, once gamers get started, they don't really quit for hours. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charge, but I believe that the charge support should have been higher as it takes more than an hour for the phone to fuel-up from 11 percent to 100 percent. I should mention that the backup is good as it does not discharge very quickly. I played a movie for an hour and it only dipped 7 percent.

Gaming apart, the phone shows the ability to sustain a full day's charge when used regularly for activities like browsing, calling, and social media.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Camera

The camera performance was not ideal. It delivered borderline decent images when used in bright light, and the colours came out sharp. However, the smartphone's capabilities to focus on objects were less than satisfactory. And notably, the low-light photography was not clear.

As far as the front camera is concerned, things were different, it worked quite well. The camera captures light beautifully and makes the selfies look bright and social media ready. Front and back - quite a contrast.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Verdict

For me, the pluses add rather than the negatives and at this price, Rs. 19999, this gaming smartphone is definitely a buy. If you are someone who uses a smartphone for gaming purposes then you should not think twice. The performance is top-notch with efficient heat management, which contributes to an overall amazing user experience. However, if you are someone who wants an exquisite blend of camera, design and sound thrown in, then I would say that you should look elsewhere.