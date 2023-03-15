    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iOS 16.4 Release Date, Features and more

    Apple's next update for iPhone, iOS 16.4 is expected to arrive, bringing several new features along with bug fixes. Check out iOS 16.4 Release date, features and more

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 16:57 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iOS 16.4
    View all Images
    iOS 16.4 update will include many improvements and bug fixes. (Unsplash)

    Apple regularly releases iOS updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features and making other refinements. It is important to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS because certain apps may require it to work properly. The release of iPhone's next update, iOS 16.4, is just around the corner, as Apple has made 3 developer betas and 3 public betas available for testers in February.

    Here is all about iOS 16.4 release date, features and more:

    iOS 16.4: Release Date

    Going by the previous timelines, Apple releases at least four or five betas before rolling out the updates for the public. Apple officially says that the iOS 16.4 update, along with the iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates will arrive in “Spring”, which usually starts on March 20 and ends around June 21. Therefore, we could see the release of iOS 16.4 in late March or the first week of April.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    According to a recent listing on the App Store which states the release date of Apple Music Classical as a preorder for March 28, Apple's next update for iPhone could arrive on the same date too.

    iOS 16.4: Expected Features

    The iOS 16.4 update will bring a host of new emojis for your iPhone. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more. With iOS 16.4, signing up for a beta program will not require installation of a configuration profile in the iPhone settings.

    The iOS 16.4 update will also bring improvements to the Podcasts app which will improve the user experience across iPhone as well as CarPlay. The Up Next queue will have episodes from the shows users have played but don't follow as well as episodes saved in the library.

    Lastly, web apps will finally be able to send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 16:57 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iOS 16.4 Release Date, Features and more
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot