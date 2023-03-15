Apple regularly releases iOS updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features and making other refinements. It is important to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS because certain apps may require it to work properly. The release of iPhone's next update, iOS 16.4, is just around the corner, as Apple has made 3 developer betas and 3 public betas available for testers in February.

Here is all about iOS 16.4 release date, features and more:

iOS 16.4: Release Date

Going by the previous timelines, Apple releases at least four or five betas before rolling out the updates for the public. Apple officially says that the iOS 16.4 update, along with the iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates will arrive in “Spring”, which usually starts on March 20 and ends around June 21. Therefore, we could see the release of iOS 16.4 in late March or the first week of April.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

According to a recent listing on the App Store which states the release date of Apple Music Classical as a preorder for March 28, Apple's next update for iPhone could arrive on the same date too.

iOS 16.4: Expected Features

The iOS 16.4 update will bring a host of new emojis for your iPhone. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more. With iOS 16.4, signing up for a beta program will not require installation of a configuration profile in the iPhone settings.

The iOS 16.4 update will also bring improvements to the Podcasts app which will improve the user experience across iPhone as well as CarPlay. The Up Next queue will have episodes from the shows users have played but don't follow as well as episodes saved in the library.

Lastly, web apps will finally be able to send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone.