iOS 16.5 public beta 3 is OUT; Know the new features it is bringing to your iPhone

While iPhone users and enthusiasts patiently wait for the iOS 17 update, which is expected to be announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple has surprisingly rolled out the iOS 16.5 third beta update. This update will be available for all who have already enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Programme. The company generally releases 3-4 beta updates before making the public release, so this also means that the iOS 16.5 update is not too far now.

The third beta update comes about two weeks after the second update, and a day after it was released to the developers. The update is a minor one and users should not expect any major changes so late in the update iteration. However, there are a couple of new changes that you can see with this iOS 16.5 beta release.

iOS 16.5 third beta update rolled out

The two significant changes made through iOS 16.5 update include the Sports tab in the Apple News app and new functionality for Siri. Apple has added a new Sports tab which will allow users to pick their favorite teams for personalized sports news. This is, however, not a new addition. The feature was already available in Apple News but there was no dedicated tab for this functionality.

Siri has also received a new screen record voice command. What this means is that users will be able to start their screen recording without needing to tap any button or going to the Control Center. Users can now just say, “Hey Siri, record my screen”, and the smartphone will begin recording right away.

Apart from these two, there is one more minor change. Apple TV is getting a multi-view feature. This feature was introduced to Apple TV 4K set-top boxes where viewers could watch up to four different feeds at the same time. The same quad box view has now been added to the Apple TV app via iOS 16.5 update.

The development on iOS 16 is now slowing down as iOS 17 announcement is just around the corner. Users should not expect the introduction of any major new features in future iOS 16 updates.