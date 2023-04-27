iOS 16.5 public beta 3 is OUT; Know the new features it is bringing to your iPhone

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.5 third public beta update for those iPhone users who have enrolled in the Apple Beta program.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 13:48 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
View all Images
iOS 16.5 third public beta is now available to download. Know what it brings to iPhone devices. (HT Tech)

While iPhone users and enthusiasts patiently wait for the iOS 17 update, which is expected to be announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple has surprisingly rolled out the iOS 16.5 third beta update. This update will be available for all who have already enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Programme. The company generally releases 3-4 beta updates before making the public release, so this also means that the iOS 16.5 update is not too far now.

The third beta update comes about two weeks after the second update, and a day after it was released to the developers. The update is a minor one and users should not expect any major changes so late in the update iteration. However, there are a couple of new changes that you can see with this iOS 16.5 beta release.

iOS 16.5 third beta update rolled out

The two significant changes made through iOS 16.5 update include the Sports tab in the Apple News app and new functionality for Siri. Apple has added a new Sports tab which will allow users to pick their favorite teams for personalized sports news. This is, however, not a new addition. The feature was already available in Apple News but there was no dedicated tab for this functionality.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Siri has also received a new screen record voice command. What this means is that users will be able to start their screen recording without needing to tap any button or going to the Control Center. Users can now just say, “Hey Siri, record my screen”, and the smartphone will begin recording right away.

Apart from these two, there is one more minor change. Apple TV is getting a multi-view feature. This feature was introduced to Apple TV 4K set-top boxes where viewers could watch up to four different feeds at the same time. The same quad box view has now been added to the Apple TV app via iOS 16.5 update.

The development on iOS 16 is now slowing down as iOS 17 announcement is just around the corner. Users should not expect the introduction of any major new features in future iOS 16 updates.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 12:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets