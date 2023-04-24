iOS 17 to make history, allow sideloading apps on iPhones! You will get it if you live here

When the App Store first launched for iPhones in July 2008, it opened the doors for not just large software companies but also for small developers to create unique and useful apps for users. The App Store initially launched with just 500 apps but has now expanded vastly and currently offers around 1.8 million apps for iPhone users worldwide. But that number could skyrocket soon as reports reveal Apple could well take a historic step and allow sideloading of apps on iPhones after roll out of iOS 17 update. However, will you get it?

Region specific feature

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could finally allow sideloading apps on iPhone with the iOS 17 update. Although this feature was expected to arrive on iPhones worldwide, Apple could now limit it to Europe only to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Gurman revealed while talking about all things Apple on the MacRumors Show podcast.

Moreover, Gurman also revealed that Apple could charge an additional fee from developers, who make their apps available on third-party app stores, to receive verification from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Apple could also downplay this feature by not announcing it at the WWDC 2023, where iOS 17 is expected to be revealed.

In effect, if you are in Europe, you could get the new feature, but not if you are a resident of anywhere else in the world.

What is Sideloading?

Sideloading will enable iPhone users to download applications outside the App Store through alternate app stores, for the first time ever. So far, Apple's approach to security and privacy has been to not allow sideloading in order to avoid malware on iPhones. Thus, it would mark a significant strategy shift from Apple if the company introduces this feature.

If app developers could still make their apps available to iPhone users without needing to be in the App Store, they could effectively save the 15 to 30 percent fee that the company charges. In fact, these steep prices and a strong control on the app marketplace are believed to be the reasons behind Apple potentially agreeing to this move.

Other iOS 17 changes

Apart from sideloading apps, iOS 17 could focus on improving upon Apple's core system apps, according to Gurman. There will be more focus on Find-My and location related features as well as bringing improvements to Apple Wallet app.

Gurman previously stated that the iOS 17 update could bring some ‘nice to have' features. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple originally intended iOS 17 to be a ‘tuneup release'. But Apple has now changed its strategy regarding the iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, and it will now arrive with several new features.

It should also be noted that this leak has not come from any official sources, and as such, take the information with a healthy bit of skepticism. To know whether iOS 17 really brings this feature, you will have to wait till the official unveiling at the WWDC 2023.