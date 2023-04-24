iOS 17 to make history, allow sideloading apps on iPhones! You will get it if you live here

Sideloading on iPhones could finally arrive with iOS 17, but not everyone will get it and that may include you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 09:54 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 will be revealed at Apple’s WWDC 2023. (Unsplash)

When the App Store first launched for iPhones in July 2008, it opened the doors for not just large software companies but also for small developers to create unique and useful apps for users. The App Store initially launched with just 500 apps but has now expanded vastly and currently offers around 1.8 million apps for iPhone users worldwide. But that number could skyrocket soon as reports reveal Apple could well take a historic step and allow sideloading of apps on iPhones after roll out of iOS 17 update. However, will you get it?

Region specific feature

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could finally allow sideloading apps on iPhone with the iOS 17 update. Although this feature was expected to arrive on iPhones worldwide, Apple could now limit it to Europe only to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Gurman revealed while talking about all things Apple on the MacRumors Show podcast.

Moreover, Gurman also revealed that Apple could charge an additional fee from developers, who make their apps available on third-party app stores, to receive verification from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Apple could also downplay this feature by not announcing it at the WWDC 2023, where iOS 17 is expected to be revealed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In effect, if you are in Europe, you could get the new feature, but not if you are a resident of anywhere else in the world.

What is Sideloading?

Sideloading will enable iPhone users to download applications outside the App Store through alternate app stores, for the first time ever. So far, Apple's approach to security and privacy has been to not allow sideloading in order to avoid malware on iPhones. Thus, it would mark a significant strategy shift from Apple if the company introduces this feature.

If app developers could still make their apps available to iPhone users without needing to be in the App Store, they could effectively save the 15 to 30 percent fee that the company charges. In fact, these steep prices and a strong control on the app marketplace are believed to be the reasons behind Apple potentially agreeing to this move.

Other iOS 17 changes

Apart from sideloading apps, iOS 17 could focus on improving upon Apple's core system apps, according to Gurman. There will be more focus on Find-My and location related features as well as bringing improvements to Apple Wallet app.

Gurman previously stated that the iOS 17 update could bring some ‘nice to have' features. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple originally intended iOS 17 to be a ‘tuneup release'. But Apple has now changed its strategy regarding the iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, and it will now arrive with several new features.

It should also be noted that this leak has not come from any official sources, and as such, take the information with a healthy bit of skepticism. To know whether iOS 17 really brings this feature, you will have to wait till the official unveiling at the WWDC 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 09:53 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17 to make history, allow sideloading apps on iPhones! You will get it if you live here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets