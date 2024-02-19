 iPhone 13 price cut rolled out by Amazon! Get 14 pct off, among other offers | Mobile News

iPhone 13 price cut rolled out by Amazon! Get 14 pct off, among other offers

If you wish to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 13 provides excellent value for money, becoming one of the best entry points. Check out this amazing offer on the iPhone 13 courtesy of Amazon and avail discounts, exchange offers and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 13:18 IST
Grab the iPhone 13 at a hefty discount on Amazon. Here’s how. (Unsplash)

The Apple ecosystem is famous for providing seamless interaction and ease of operability across multiple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. So, if you're interested in stepping into this ecosystem but don't know where to start, then don't worry, we've got your back. The iPhone is one of the best entry points which allows you to experience the best of Apple. If you're looking to switch to an iPhone on a budget, then the iPhone 13 is one of the best entry points into the Apple ecosystem. In fact, it is the cheapest flagship iPhone that Apple officially still sells today.

Now, there's an amazing deal on the iPhone 13 courtesy of Amazon. Check discounts, bank offers and other schemes introduced by Amazon on the iPhone 13.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9BL5CP-1

Why should you buy an iPhone 13?

iPhone 13 has several similarities to iPhone 14. It has the same A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, the same display, and similar cameras. Moreover, it gets several upgrades over its predecessor such as improved battery life and a smaller notch. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the iPhone 14, then you should definitely take a look at the iPhone 13 too as it offers nearly all of the same features but at a lower price.

iPhone 13 price cut: Discount

The 128GB variant of the standard iPhone 13 is usually priced at Rs. 59900 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant has slashed its price by a massive margin. With a discount of Rs. 8110 which amounts to roughly 14 percent, the iPhone 13 is now priced at Rs. 51790 on Amazon. It has replaced the iPhone 12 as the cheapest non-SE iPhone that Apple officially sells.

It is available for purchase in six colours - Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Apart from the discount, Amazon is also offering enticing trade-in deals for existing smartphone users. Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste. Buyers can get a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 27050 if they exchange their old smartphone.

However, do note that trade-in value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Buyers also need to enter their PIN Code to check the offer's availability at their location. They can also avail of a discount of flat Rs. 2250 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 13:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets