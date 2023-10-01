Icon

iPhone 14 Pro Max price cut: Discount now available on Amazon, grab the deal now

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 7 percent on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 09:33 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
icon View all Images
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 7 percent on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amazon)

Buying an Apple iPhone can be extremely expensive and it may cause a huge dent in your bank account. However, if you wish to buy this premium smartphone, there are various ways. For instance, Amazon is providing a discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max along with an excellent exchange offer. Using these offers, you can save a lot on this extremely expensive iPhone 14 model. Know how much it will cost you:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Cut

The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is originally available at Rs. 149900 on Amazon. However, you can grab this premium Smartphone with a decent discount. Amazon is offering an initial discount of 7 percent on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will bring down the price of this smartphone to just Rs.139990. This way you will save straight up to Rs. 9910. Apart from this, you can further bring the price down by taking advantage of other exchange offers.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to a Rs. 37500 exchange offer on trading off an old phone. Please Keep in mind that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. This offer will depend on the availability of the exchange offer in your area. To check the exchange offer, you just need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Features of iPhone 14 Pro MAX

The iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.70-inch display with a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels, ensuring stunning visuals. This device is powered by the A16 Bionic processor, promising top-notch performance. On the front, there's a 12MP camera for selfies, while the rear setup comprises a triple camera system with impressive 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP lenses, delivering exceptional photography capabilities.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB storage options. It runs on the latest iOS 16. These excellent features of the iPhone14 Pro Max make it a flagship product in the smartphone market. So, if you want to move to a premium smartphone lineup, this is the time. Grab the offer before it gets removed from Amazon.

B0BDK2FB2T-1

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 09:31 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 Pro Max price cut: Discount now available on Amazon, grab the deal now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon