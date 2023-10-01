iPhone 14 Pro Max price cut: Discount now available on Amazon, grab the deal now

Buying an Apple iPhone can be extremely expensive and it may cause a huge dent in your bank account. However, if you wish to buy this premium smartphone, there are various ways. For instance, Amazon is providing a discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max along with an excellent exchange offer. Using these offers, you can save a lot on this extremely expensive iPhone 14 model. Know how much it will cost you:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Cut

The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is originally available at Rs. 149900 on Amazon. However, you can grab this premium Smartphone with a decent discount. Amazon is offering an initial discount of 7 percent on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will bring down the price of this smartphone to just Rs.139990. This way you will save straight up to Rs. 9910. Apart from this, you can further bring the price down by taking advantage of other exchange offers.

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to a Rs. 37500 exchange offer on trading off an old phone. Please Keep in mind that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. This offer will depend on the availability of the exchange offer in your area. To check the exchange offer, you just need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Features of iPhone 14 Pro MAX

The iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.70-inch display with a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels, ensuring stunning visuals. This device is powered by the A16 Bionic processor, promising top-notch performance. On the front, there's a 12MP camera for selfies, while the rear setup comprises a triple camera system with impressive 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP lenses, delivering exceptional photography capabilities.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB storage options. It runs on the latest iOS 16. These excellent features of the iPhone14 Pro Max make it a flagship product in the smartphone market. So, if you want to move to a premium smartphone lineup, this is the time. Grab the offer before it gets removed from Amazon.

B0BDK2FB2T-1

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!