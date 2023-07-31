iPhone 15 Pro prices expected to rise; should you get worried?

Speculation mounts over iPhone 15 Pro price increase. Is it a justifiable correction or a potential setback for eager buyers? Let’s delve into the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 08:06 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro prices spark debate as launch nears. (AFP)

As anticipation builds for the imminent launch of the iPhone 15 range, rumors surrounding the devices are becoming more intense. Among the most significant points of discussion is the price, particularly for the Pro models. According to reputable sources, including Barclays analyst Tim Long (via iMore), it's expected that the iPhone 15 Pro will be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, while the Pro Max could see a $200 increase. This prospect has sparked concern and even an online outcry.

Yet, it may not be as dire as it seems. When considering the broader perspective, the price hike might not be a game-changer for most consumers. Many users opt for contracts when purchasing new phones, which allows them to spread the cost over a more extended period, typically around 24 months. When viewed on a monthly basis, the increase translates to less than $10, which is more manageable for many.

Moreover, this price increase is relatively modest when we recall that top-tier iPhone prices have remained relatively steady since the debut of the iPhone XS in 2018. Over five years, despite ongoing inflation, Apple has managed to maintain relatively stable prices for its premium models. The latest hike, therefore, could be viewed as a long-overdue correction rather than an astronomical escalation.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While some individuals may find it challenging to justify the additional cost, it's important to recognize that inflation is affecting both businesses and consumers.

Undeniably, this price adjustment could make it more difficult for certain buyers to afford the latest Pro models, potentially turning away some customers who would have eagerly lined up for the newest iPhone.

As the launch date of the new iPhone range draws closer, slated for September, we will soon discover the exact specifications and prices of the handsets. While the price increase may be disappointing for some, the forthcoming features and advancements in technology could provide ample justification for the additional investment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 08:05 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro prices expected to rise; should you get worried?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets