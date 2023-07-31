iPhone 15 Pro prices expected to rise; should you get worried?

As anticipation builds for the imminent launch of the iPhone 15 range, rumors surrounding the devices are becoming more intense. Among the most significant points of discussion is the price, particularly for the Pro models. According to reputable sources, including Barclays analyst Tim Long (via iMore), it's expected that the iPhone 15 Pro will be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, while the Pro Max could see a $200 increase. This prospect has sparked concern and even an online outcry.

Yet, it may not be as dire as it seems. When considering the broader perspective, the price hike might not be a game-changer for most consumers. Many users opt for contracts when purchasing new phones, which allows them to spread the cost over a more extended period, typically around 24 months. When viewed on a monthly basis, the increase translates to less than $10, which is more manageable for many.

Moreover, this price increase is relatively modest when we recall that top-tier iPhone prices have remained relatively steady since the debut of the iPhone XS in 2018. Over five years, despite ongoing inflation, Apple has managed to maintain relatively stable prices for its premium models. The latest hike, therefore, could be viewed as a long-overdue correction rather than an astronomical escalation.

While some individuals may find it challenging to justify the additional cost, it's important to recognize that inflation is affecting both businesses and consumers.

Undeniably, this price adjustment could make it more difficult for certain buyers to afford the latest Pro models, potentially turning away some customers who would have eagerly lined up for the newest iPhone.

As the launch date of the new iPhone range draws closer, slated for September, we will soon discover the exact specifications and prices of the handsets. While the price increase may be disappointing for some, the forthcoming features and advancements in technology could provide ample justification for the additional investment.