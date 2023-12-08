iPhone Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is a 'complete game changer', say first responders

Apple has several notable products that have come to the rescue of their owners and saved lives. The company's smartwatch, called the Apple Watch, carries a vast range of health and fitness features such as a SpO2 monitor, ECG, and heart rate sensor, and can even alert the wearer in case of abnormal heart rhythm or even if they have an accidental fall. But it isn't just the Apple Watch that can become a lifesaver in dire circumstances. iPhone 14 and later models come equipped with an Emergency SOS via satellite feature that allows users to contact emergency services while facing life-threatening situations. The feature now celebrates its first anniversary. Know all about this iPhone feature, and what first responders think of it.

iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite feature: What is it?

The iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite feature allows you to send SOS messages directly via satellite even if there is no cell phone reception. Yes, even where there is no Internet, it will allow you to connect with emergency workers who can provide help. It works with the help of deep software integration with your iPhone antenna to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. You can, not only contact emergency services with this feature but also share your Medical ID and notify your emergency contacts.

Emergency SOS via satellite: What do first responders think of it?

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone has helped save lives in the past. In December last year, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature saved the life of a man who was stranded in Alaska. Then in January, it saved the lives of two women who were left stranded after being shown the wrong route by Google Maps, which ultimately led to them being trapped in a blizzard.

Talking about this life-saving feature, Mike Leum, Assistant Director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) told Backpacker, “What we've experienced is that there are multiple benefits to this feature. Number one is the immediate notification that we get. People have an hour to get advanced life support to increase their survivability. In a couple of these incidents, people's lives were one hundred percent saved because of this feature”.

Meanwhile, Steve Goldsworthy, the SAR Technology Director for the LASD called it a “complete game changer”.