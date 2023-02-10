    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Samsung does a BMW edition for Galaxy S23 Ultra but you can only buy it here

    Samsung Galaxy S23 BMW M edition launches in South Korea with lots of BMW goodies inside. All details here.

    Feb 10 2023
    Special edition phones are always cool to flaunt and if there's an association with a car brand, it only gets the saliva dripping (from us nerds). Remember the McLaren edition phones from OnePlus and the current BMW edition phones from iQOO? Samsung has also done some in the past and its latest one is a BMW M edition on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Just like most special edition phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition comes with a lot of BMW branded goodies and it is already up for pre-orders.

    But there is a catch – you cannot buy it outside of South Korea. Why? That's because iQOO currently has a deal with BMW to sell its M edition phones across global markets and that restricts Samsung to the South Korean market. That said, enthusiasts can surely get it shipped considering all the special edition goodies you get inside. Only 1000 units will be made and each will be sold at a price of KRW 1,727,000 for a 12/512GB variant.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a BMW makeover

    As part of the BMW M partnership, there are numerous goodies you get in the box. Inspired by the iconic BMW M3 E30 sports car from the 1980s, there's a special box imitating the front of the car.

    Then there's a collection of goodies. The package is loaded with BMW themed items such as a special case, a key ring with six interchangeable BMW emblems, the BMW roundel and a “We Are M” metal logo. You also get a BMW-branded battery-powered air compressor, a cup holder/wireless charger, an analogue clock, a photo book and a poster.

    Moreover, buyers will get a Starter Pack Voucher giving access to the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea. This is where a trained instructor will give them driving lessons.

    As for the phone itself, Samsung has included a special boot animation with the BMW logo and icons. You also get a special theme, complete with a BMW edition poster.

    Do you like the BMW themed edition of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or the BMW themed iQOO flagships? Or, do you prefer the refreshing Coca-Cola edition phone from Realme?

