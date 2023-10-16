iQOO 12 series, Vivo X100 expected to launch soon!

We have been hearing about the new iQOO 12 series for a long time and now, the launch date of the new smartphone does not seem to be far. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched next month along with the new Vivo X100. The exact launch dates of both these smartphones are yet to be revealed but a tipster has shared a likely timeline that may excite the buyers. Know more about the launch date and specs.

iQOO 12 series and Vivo X100 launch

According to a Digital Chat Station report (via GizmoChina), the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro are expected to be launched in early November in China at the Double Eleven event and in the same month, it is expected to launch in India as well. After the event, the Vivo X100 will also be announced. However, the launch dates of the two smartphones may differ.

A separate source leaking information expressed doubts regarding the release of the Vivo X100 series in early November. The suggestion made is that the iQOO 12 series is slated for an online release and is expected to be ready for the Double Eleven event, but the X100 series will make its debut following this event.

iQOO 12 series specs

According to reports, the iQOO 12 and 12 Pro are expected to be equipped with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is expected to feature a 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED panel that offers a 2K resolution. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera and a periscope telephoto lens. it may come with 16GB of RAM with different internal storage variants ranging from 512GB to 1TB.

Vivo X100 specs

Vivo is expected to launch three new smartphones: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. The X100 Pro will boast the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset coupled with a Unisoc V8821 chip that will manage satellite connectivity. However, the Vivo X100 Pro+ may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Note that the launch date of the smartphone is not revealed by the companies yet and the launch timeline is based on rumours and speculation.