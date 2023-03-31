i-Surprise! iPhone 15 Pro mute button to get HUGE custom feature; check full list of functions

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is expected in the second half of the year. It is expected to bring a bunch of upgrades over the iPhone 14 series. However, most of the upgrades and changes are expected to be exclusively available with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. One of the main highlights is the addition of the action button while ditching the Mute Toggle Switch of the iPhone. This is a big design makeover as Apple has always kept Ring/Silent switch since the first launch of the iPhone back in 2007.

However, what comes as a surprise is that this new action button will let you enjoy some customisable actions with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. A member of a MacRumors forum has allegedly revealed all the details of the customisable action button. The forum suggests that it will be similar to Apple Watch Ultra, which allows users to change their preferences. This is possible due to the presence of the micro-processor.

Here's what you can expect from the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button.

iPhone 15 Pro's Customisable Action button functions

As per the forum page of MacRumors, there are a load of functions that can be enabled with the new action button. Some of them according to the forum are:

Toggle between ring and silent

Enable/disable Do Not Disturb mode

Enable/disable Flash

Toggle Power Saving Mode

Toggle light/dark theme

Enable/disable Rotation Lock

Show home screen

Show lock screen

Open control center

Open notification center

Turn on the camera

Screenshot

Screen Recording

Run a shortcut

Show multitasking view

Show App Library

Start listening to music from Shazam

VoiceOver

Magnifier

Change background music

Toggle Reachability

Apart from this, the upcoming iPhone15 Pro models are also expected to bring a solid-state single-volume button. It also mentions that “Volume goes up/down faster depending on the amount of force-pressed on each respective capacitive volume button.” Moreover, it says that volume can be controlled by swiping or sliding your finger up or down on the volume capacitive button.