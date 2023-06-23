Nab iQOO Neo 6 with a whopping 29% discount! Check this sweet Amazon deal

If you're in the market for a new phone that can seamlessly handle extended gameplay sessions at a reasonable price, then this iQOO Neo 6 5G deal is what you must check. It is currently available at an impressively low price. Thanks to the ongoing "5G Revolution Sale" on Amazon, you can take advantage of this deal until June 25. The sale features a wide range of 5G smartphones, catering to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking flagship devices. Among the many exciting offers, the iQOO Neo 6 stands out with its massive price cut. Don't miss out on this amazing deal. Keep reading to find out more about the price cut on the iQOO Neo 6 5G.

iQOO Neo 6 price cut

The iQOO Neo 6 5G in Dark Nove, equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, comes at a price of Rs. 34999 as per the listed price on Amazon. However, there's an incredible discount of 29 percent available. That's right! You can now purchase it for just Rs. 24,999 without relying on bank offers or the hassle of exchange deals.

Exchange offer: If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 22800. All you need to do is click on the With Exchange option while ordering the phone. However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount depending on the resale value of your smartphone. This will completely depend upon the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

iQOO Neo 6: Why should you buy this

After the launch of the iQOO Neo 7, you must be wondering, why should you buy the iQOO Neo 6. Then know, at this reasonable price, the iQOO 6 is still an interesting 5G phone. It gets a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display, the power of the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W charging, and a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP camera. HT Tech review said that the "iQOO with its Neo 6 has tried to make a phone which is not only for gaming but a capable all-rounder."