Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: Much-needed upgrades or the same old recipe?

Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: After making headlines for its out-of-the-box transparent design with Glyph light last year with its Nothing Phone 1, CEO Carl Pei's company is back with its next avatar – the Nothing Phone 2. Over a period of a year, Nothing Phone 1 definitely showed its strength and value-for-money features at its starting price of Rs. 32999. From unique design, decent performance, and clean Nothing OS to its great rear camera capabilities, Nothing Phone 1 almost fulfilled all its promises. But the expectations from its new sibling are even greater! Does Nothing Phone 2 bring the much-needed upgrades to the table, or does it follow the same old recipe of the Nothing Phone 1? Here is all that you need to know.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1

Design

"Similar design language!" Nothing Phone 2 has continued the legacy of the transparent design and Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone 1. However, there are some notable changes such as the increasing the number of LED segments to allow for greater customizability and functionality. Moreover, the selfie camera has been shifted from the corner to the center. Plus, you can create your own unique Glyph Ringtones with Nothing Phone 2, something that was missing earlier.

Display

The Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, it gets Gorilla Glass on the front as well as the back of the device. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

An area where Nothing Phone 2 takes a huge leap in terms of performance! From the Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, the company has decided to bring a much more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Cameras

Nothing Phone 1 had a great camera performance, thanks to its dual camera setup of 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP of wide camera. This year, Nothing Phone 2 features the same dual rear camera system that has two 50MP sensors, however, the main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Apart from this, the much-needed upgrade is the selfie camera. Nothing Phone 1 featured a 16MP front camera, while the Nothing Phone 2 gets a pixel boost of a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. Moreover, it now supports 1080P video recording at 60fps.

Battery and charging

Nothing Phone 2 gets a bigger 4700 mAh battery, unlike the 4500mAh battery of Nothing Phone 1. Nothing claims that Phone 2 can reach 50 percent of the power in just under 20 minutes of wired charging.

Price

Just like last year's Nothing Phone 1, the latest Phone 2 is available in both white and dark gray colour variants, with three variants to choose from:

8GB/128GB - Rs. 44999

12GB/256GB - Rs. 49999

12GB/512GB - Rs. 54999

It must be noted that the Nothing Phone 1 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 32999, which can be purchased even under Rs. 30000 now.

The Phone 2 will go on open sale in India on Friday, 21 July 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Nothing Phone 2 or Nothing Phone 1?

It is evident that Nothing Phone 2 has continued the legacy of the Nothing Phone 1 with a transparent design, Glyph interface, and its Nothing OS. However, considering the specs of the Nothing Phone 2, it seems like Carl Pei-led company has also focused on the key areas – the performance, better and customizable features, and selfie camera.

It will be interesting to see if the strategy works out.