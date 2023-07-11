Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: Much-needed upgrades or the same old recipe?

Nothing Phone 2 has finally been launched globally! What are the new upgrades that Nothing Phone 2 has received over Phone 1? From camera, performance, and design to price – know it all here.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 21:59 IST
Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1:
Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: How does the Phone 2 fare against its predecessor Nothing Phone 2? Find out now. (Nothing, HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1:
Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: How does the Phone 2 fare against its predecessor Nothing Phone 2? Find out now. (Nothing, HT Tech)

Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: After making headlines for its out-of-the-box transparent design with Glyph light last year with its Nothing Phone 1, CEO Carl Pei's company is back with its next avatar – the Nothing Phone 2. Over a period of a year, Nothing Phone 1 definitely showed its strength and value-for-money features at its starting price of Rs. 32999. From unique design, decent performance, and clean Nothing OS to its great rear camera capabilities, Nothing Phone 1 almost fulfilled all its promises. But the expectations from its new sibling are even greater! Does Nothing Phone 2 bring the much-needed upgrades to the table, or does it follow the same old recipe of the Nothing Phone 1? Here is all that you need to know.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1

Design

"Similar design language!" Nothing Phone 2 has continued the legacy of the transparent design and Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone 1. However, there are some notable changes such as the increasing the number of LED segments to allow for greater customizability and functionality. Moreover, the selfie camera has been shifted from the corner to the center. Plus, you can create your own unique Glyph Ringtones with Nothing Phone 2, something that was missing earlier.

Display

The Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, it gets Gorilla Glass on the front as well as the back of the device. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Performance

An area where Nothing Phone 2 takes a huge leap in terms of performance! From the Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, the company has decided to bring a much more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Cameras

Nothing Phone 1 had a great camera performance, thanks to its dual camera setup of 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP of wide camera. This year, Nothing Phone 2 features the same dual rear camera system that has two 50MP sensors, however, the main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Apart from this, the much-needed upgrade is the selfie camera. Nothing Phone 1 featured a 16MP front camera, while the Nothing Phone 2 gets a pixel boost of a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. Moreover, it now supports 1080P video recording at 60fps.

Battery and charging

Nothing Phone 2 gets a bigger 4700 mAh battery, unlike the 4500mAh battery of Nothing Phone 1. Nothing claims that Phone 2 can reach 50 percent of the power in just under 20 minutes of wired charging.

Price

Just like last year's Nothing Phone 1, the latest Phone 2 is available in both white and dark gray colour variants, with three variants to choose from:

  • 8GB/128GB - Rs. 44999
  • 12GB/256GB - Rs. 49999
  • 12GB/512GB - Rs. 54999

It must be noted that the Nothing Phone 1 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 32999, which can be purchased even under Rs. 30000 now. 

The Phone 2 will go on open sale in India on Friday, 21 July 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets. 

Nothing Phone 2 or Nothing Phone 1?

It is evident that Nothing Phone 2 has continued the legacy of the Nothing Phone 1 with a transparent design, Glyph interface, and its Nothing OS. However, considering the specs of the Nothing Phone 2, it seems like Carl Pei-led company has also focused on the key areas – the performance, better and customizable features, and selfie camera. 

It will be interesting to see if the strategy works out. 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 21:46 IST
Home Mobile News Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1: Much-needed upgrades or the same old recipe?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets