Oppo Reno 10 Pro full design LEAKED; What's new here? Check specs

Oppo is planning to launch an all-new Reno series – the Oppo Reno 10 lineup. It will come as a successor to the Reno 9 series, which is expected to unveil three models – the OPPO Reno 10, OPPO Reno 10 Pro, and the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+. Although the release date for the Reno 10 series still remains unknown, the Reno 10 Pro+ model has recently been spotted on the 3C certification website. Now, the MySmartPrice report has shared the renders of one of the devices in this series: the Oppo Reno 10 Pro revealed by popular tipster OnLeaks. What's new coming? Here's everything that you need to know about Oppo Reno 10 series.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro design leaked

The leaked renders of Oppo Reno 10 Pro suggested that it will boast a triple-camera setup accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. Moreover, the power and volume keys will be situated on the right side of the phone and at the bottom, there will be a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port. It will feature a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the display to house a selfie camera. In addition, the handset will come with a roughly 6.7-inch curved display, the report suggested.

Oppo Reno 10 series specs and features (expected)

Based on the previous leaks, it has been suggested that the forthcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro will be equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 8200 chipset. While the other details regarding the Reno 10 Pro are yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, the vanilla Reno 10 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full High Definition Plus (HD+) resolution. Additionally, the device is rumoured to be equipped with a 2x portrait lens at the rear and a 32MP front-facing camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The top-of-the-line Reno 10 Pro+ is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Generation 1 chipset. The smartphone is predicted to sport a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to boast a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor along with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera. The phone might also feature a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4700 mAh battery that could support 100W fast charging.