Phones under 25000: Grab the best smartphones loaded with smart features

Phones under 25000: In a crowded smartphone market, finding the right phone that balances performance and affordability can be challenging, especially in India. But if your budget is around 25000 rupees, you're in luck! There are plenty of great smartphones in this price range with impressive features. Whether you want a powerful processor, a stunning display, or a top-notch camera, these phones have it all. We've done the research and narrowed down the top choices for you. With this best phones under 25000 list, you can easily find the perfect one for yourself without breaking the bank.

1. iQOO Z7 Pro

The iQOO Z7 Pro offers two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, both paired with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. It features an attractive design with a curved display, vibrant colors, and slim bezels. The 64-megapixel primary rear camera delivers great photos in various lighting conditions. While the 4,600mAh battery isn't the largest, it's still good for most tasks, and the 66W fast charging makes it even more appealing.

B07WGPJPR3-1

2. Lava Agni 2

Lava's Agni 2 is powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it perfect for multitasking. It boasts a vibrant curved AMOLED display, ideal for watching videos and playing games. The camera is decent, especially in well-lit conditions. The phone has a premium look with a soft-matte finish and sturdy build quality. If you want a feature-packed phone from an Indian brand, the Lava Agni 2 5G is an excellent choice.

3. Samsung Galaxy A32

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in three different colors and offers a stylish design along with powerful specifications. Its camera quality is impressive, allowing you to take great photos and selfies. Running on Android 11, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and a large 5,000mAh battery. With 8GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance.

4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung's A series is known for its chic designs, and the A23 5G is no exception. It sports a beautiful matte finish, particularly in the eye-catching orange variant. Despite a massive 5,000mAh battery, it remains lightweight. The highlight is the optical image stabilization (OIS) on the primary 50MP camera, improving the camera's capabilities. The rear camera setup also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

5. realme narzo 50

The realme narzo 50 is an affordable yet powerful phone that's great for gaming. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ display offers an excellent gaming experience. It features 48MP + 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera for capturing memories. With 6GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance.

Now that you have looked at this list of phones under 25000, check what suits your needs the best.