Icon

Phones under 25000: Grab the best smartphones loaded with smart features

These smartphones offer a perfect blend of performance and affordability. Find your ideal phone with impressive features and here we list some of the best phones under 25000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 18:42 IST
Icon
iQOO Z7s 5G
Check out the best phones under 25000 loaded with robust features. (iQOO )
iQOO Z7s 5G
Check out the best phones under 25000 loaded with robust features. (iQOO )

Phones under 25000: In a crowded smartphone market, finding the right phone that balances performance and affordability can be challenging, especially in India. But if your budget is around 25000 rupees, you're in luck! There are plenty of great smartphones in this price range with impressive features. Whether you want a powerful processor, a stunning display, or a top-notch camera, these phones have it all. We've done the research and narrowed down the top choices for you. With this best phones under 25000 list, you can easily find the perfect one for yourself without breaking the bank.

1. iQOO Z7 Pro

The iQOO Z7 Pro offers two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, both paired with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. It features an attractive design with a curved display, vibrant colors, and slim bezels. The 64-megapixel primary rear camera delivers great photos in various lighting conditions. While the 4,600mAh battery isn't the largest, it's still good for most tasks, and the 66W fast charging makes it even more appealing.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B07WGPJPR3-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Lava Agni 2

Lava's Agni 2 is powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it perfect for multitasking. It boasts a vibrant curved AMOLED display, ideal for watching videos and playing games. The camera is decent, especially in well-lit conditions. The phone has a premium look with a soft-matte finish and sturdy build quality. If you want a feature-packed phone from an Indian brand, the Lava Agni 2 5G is an excellent choice.

B0C467KFNM-2

3. Samsung Galaxy A32

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in three different colors and offers a stylish design along with powerful specifications. Its camera quality is impressive, allowing you to take great photos and selfies. Running on Android 11, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and a large 5,000mAh battery. With 8GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance.

4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung's A series is known for its chic designs, and the A23 5G is no exception. It sports a beautiful matte finish, particularly in the eye-catching orange variant. Despite a massive 5,000mAh battery, it remains lightweight. The highlight is the optical image stabilization (OIS) on the primary 50MP camera, improving the camera's capabilities. The rear camera setup also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

B0BS193NXQ-3

5. realme narzo 50

The realme narzo 50 is an affordable yet powerful phone that's great for gaming. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ display offers an excellent gaming experience. It features 48MP + 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP front camera for capturing memories. With 6GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance.

B09RMG1M98-4

Now that you have looked at this list of phones under 25000, check what suits your needs the best.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 18:42 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Phones under 25000: Grab the best smartphones loaded with smart features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon