Price drop alert! iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just 58999 on Flipkart

Apple's latest iPhone 14 Plus comes in a new 6.7-inch form factor, making it the largest iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, it is the perfect smartphone for people who love bigger phones, but don't want to pay 'Max' rates. Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset helps capture better quality images with more detail and colour accuracy. iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13. So, if you've been searching the market for a new flagship smartphone, then the iPhone 14 Plus is a must look.

Although it is priced at a premium, it can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart. Check out offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for just Rs. 58999. Initially, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 81999, giving you a huge initial discount on this flagship from Apple.

To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of amazing trade-in discounts and bank offers.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 23000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 58999! That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple.

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon for February/March 2023.

The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a huge discount!